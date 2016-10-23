Your browser is out-of-date.

How to keep your house warm: Simple hacks

Ibiza House , TG Studio TG Studio Mediterranean style living room
Well, the colder weather is certainly drawing in and, as we sit here in our offices with jumpers firmly on, our thoughts have turned to heating our homes and how we can keep them warmer for longer, while spending less money. 

That might sound like a pipe dream but we've found a few ideas that can actually make it a reality! Taking inspiration from heating engineers, who are accustomed to helping clients get more from their heating, we compiled this brilliant list of ways to keep your home feeling warmer, without breaking the bank.

Get wrapped up and take a look!

1. Have your sofa facing a fire to get the maximum benefit and waste less heat

Portfolio, guido anacker photographie guido anacker photographie Industrial style living room
guido anacker photographie

guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie

2. Keep curtains open during sunny days to draw natural heat inside

Green Retrofit, Lambourn Road, Granit Architects Granit Architects Modern living room
Granit Architects

Green Retrofit, Lambourn Road

Granit Architects
Granit Architects
Granit Architects

3. Swap out summer cushions for warmer versions finished in brushed cotton, flannel and wool, which will hold heat better

Living Room, Leeds, Crow's Nest Interiors Crow's Nest Interiors Eclectic style living room
Crow&#39;s Nest Interiors

Living Room, Leeds

Crow's Nest Interiors
Crow&#39;s Nest Interiors
Crow's Nest Interiors

4. Shut your curtains as the sun sets to trap in all the heat acquired during the day

River Ranch Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Country style living room
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

River Ranch Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

5. Add draught excluders to doors. You can even use plastic strips to stop cold air coming in

Living Room TG Studio Mediterranean style living room
TG Studio

Living Room

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

6. Set your radiators to super low in unused rooms to keep the edge off the cold without costing much

Chevron laid Ash Grey Flooring homify Classic style living room
homify

Chevron laid Ash Grey Flooring

homify
homify
homify

7. Rearrange furniture to ensure it's not in front of radiators or you'll be paying for nothing

Cosy living room Hart Design and Construction Country style living room
Hart Design and Construction

Cosy living room

Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction

8. Turn your thermostat down 1-2 degrees. You won't actually notice until your lower heating bill arrives!

Wickham House, C7 architects C7 architects Modern living room
C7 architects

Wickham House

C7 architects
C7 architects
C7 architects

9. Place tin foil behind radiators to radiate the heat out instead of letting the wall absorb it

Heath Cottage Living Room homify Modern living room refurbishment,renovation,cottage,scotland,white,scandinavian,timber,stove,painting
homify

Heath Cottage Living Room

homify
homify
homify

10. Add a few thick rugs to keep your feet warm as you walk around

A Victorian House, Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd Eclectic style living room
Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd

A Victorian House

Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd
Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd
Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd

11. Get snuggly in bed with extra throws and blankets and have the heating lower at night

Seagrass, Polzeath, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Modern style bedroom
The Bazeley Partnership

Seagrass, Polzeath, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

12. Bring in enough logs for the whole evening and next morning, then you won't need to open the door and let heat out

Alvhem Mäkleri & Interiör - cover photo Magdalena Kosidlo Scandinavian style living room
Magdalena Kosidlo

Alvhem Mäkleri & Interiör—cover photo

Magdalena Kosidlo
Magdalena Kosidlo
Magdalena Kosidlo

13. Block unused chimneys to stop cold draughts

Global Eclectic Style, SB design Studio SB design Studio Living room
SB design Studio

Global Eclectic Style

SB design Studio
SB design Studio
SB design Studio

14. Letterbox draughts can be pretty significant so add an interior brush back to keep the warm air in and the cold out

Carlton Hill, London , Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Colonial style windows & doors
Gregory Phillips Architects

Carlton Hill, London

Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects

15. Put heated towel rails to good use so you don't need the heating on high when you get out of the shower

Gipsy Hill, Granit Architects Granit Architects Modern bathroom
Granit Architects

Gipsy Hill

Granit Architects
Granit Architects
Granit Architects

16. Worry about you instead of the room you're in. Add extra layers and curl up under blankets rather than relying on your heating

Living room homify Industrial style living room
homify

Living room

homify
homify
homify

For more winter-ready tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Get Your Home Winter-Ready Right Now (And Feel Smug).

How else do you keep your energy bills down?

