How to keep your house warm: Simple hacks

Well, the colder weather is certainly drawing in and, as we sit here in our offices with jumpers firmly on, our thoughts have turned to heating our homes and how we can keep them warmer for longer, while spending less money.

That might sound like a pipe dream but we've found a few ideas that can actually make it a reality! Taking inspiration from heating engineers, who are accustomed to helping clients get more from their heating, we compiled this brilliant list of ways to keep your home feeling warmer, without breaking the bank.

Get wrapped up and take a look!