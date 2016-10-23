9 back garden ideas to copy now!

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery so we don't feel too guilty that we're encouraging you to copy these fantastic landscape architect-designed ideas in your own garden.
After all, coming up with a totally unique garden concept, which you're sure you'll love when it's in place, is something of an impossibility, so why not look at already stunning spaces and take inspiration from them?
Now we've justified our need to imitate these lovely gardens, let's take a look at them and hone in on the particular features we want for ourselves!
Easy to plant and with little ongoing maintenance necessary (apart from the odd trim) thick bushes are a must-have garden addition, especially for some extra privacy.
Why have a gorgeous garden if you can't get out there and spend time in it easily? Nobody wants to be dredging old deckchairs out there so have a dedicated social terrace in place and ready to use.
Perfect outdoor lighting really makes a garden something special and can give your home's façade a lift at the same time. Use coloured bulbs for extra wow-factor!
Vertical gardens are a trendy addition to outdoor spaces—there's no getting away from that fact—but they are fantastically practical too!
Hiding unattractive fencing and not requiring a sacrifice of floor space, they add a lot without taking anything away.
For a quick and easy way to add extra style to your garden, building a pergola is hard to beat. You can even think about training climbers up it later for a greener look.
If you have a good view from your garden, don't hide it away, make it the focal point and build everything around it. You should always make the most of your assets!
If the answer is yes, it really is worth considering. More than just adding value to your home, a pool will also make your garden so enjoyable and sociable come the summer months.
Or you could go for a heated pool for year-round fun!
Even tiny gardens can make room for a pretty patio and we think they should.
Having somewhere to congregate and enjoy some fresh air is vital so, whether you have space for a sofa or a stool, grab some decking and get started!
Well, this garden has it all and to say we're jealous would be an understatement.
If you've got the room and are happy to commit to a serious garden makeover, this could be the ideal inspiration for you!
