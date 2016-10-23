9 back garden ideas to copy now!

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery so we don't feel too guilty that we're encouraging you to copy these fantastic landscape architect-designed ideas in your own garden.

After all, coming up with a totally unique garden concept, which you're sure you'll love when it's in place, is something of an impossibility, so why not look at already stunning spaces and take inspiration from them?

Now we've justified our need to imitate these lovely gardens, let's take a look at them and hone in on the particular features we want for ourselves!