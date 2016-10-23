Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 back garden ideas to copy now!

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa R08, Rotoarquitectura Rotoarquitectura Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery so we don't feel too guilty that we're encouraging you to copy these fantastic landscape architect-designed ideas in your own garden. 

After all, coming up with a totally unique garden concept, which you're sure you'll love when it's in place, is something of an impossibility, so why not look at already stunning spaces and take inspiration from them?

Now we've justified our need to imitate these lovely gardens, let's take a look at them and hone in on the particular features we want for ourselves!

1. Decorate with tall bushes

Área de Lazer na cidade, Stefani Arquitetura Stefani Arquitetura GardenFurniture Wood Wood effect
Stefani Arquitetura

Stefani Arquitetura
Stefani Arquitetura
Stefani Arquitetura

Easy to plant and with little ongoing maintenance necessary (apart from the odd trim) thick bushes are a must-have garden addition, especially for some extra privacy.

2. Include a social area

Projeto, Hungaro Decor Hungaro Decor Modern garden
Hungaro Decor

Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor

Why have a gorgeous garden if you can't get out there and spend time in it easily? Nobody wants to be dredging old deckchairs out there so have a dedicated social terrace in place and ready to use.

3. Atmospheric lighting

Casa R08, Rotoarquitectura Rotoarquitectura Modern houses
Rotoarquitectura

Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura

Perfect outdoor lighting really makes a garden something special and can give your home's façade a lift at the same time. Use coloured bulbs for extra wow-factor!

4. Plant up, not out

Mayadeni – Jardim Paulista – SP, Gigi Botelho Paisagismo Gigi Botelho Paisagismo Garden
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo

Gigi Botelho Paisagismo
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo

Vertical gardens are a trendy addition to outdoor spaces—there's no getting away from that fact—but they are fantastically practical too! 

Hiding unattractive fencing and not requiring a sacrifice of floor space, they add a lot without taking anything away.

5. Install a pergola

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern houses
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

For a quick and easy way to add extra style to your garden, building a pergola is hard to beat. You can even think about training climbers up it later for a greener look.

6. Make the most of your location

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have a good view from your garden, don't hide it away, make it the focal point and build everything around it. You should always make the most of your assets!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Got room for a pool?

Espaço Gourmet S|M, Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Tropical style pool
Argollo &amp; Martins | Arquitetos Associados

Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados
Argollo &amp; Martins | Arquitetos Associados
Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados

If the answer is yes, it really is worth considering. More than just adding value to your home, a pool will also make your garden so enjoyable and sociable come the summer months. 

Or you could go for a heated pool for year-round fun!

8. Pick a patio

Casa GL53, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Mediterranean style houses
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Even tiny gardens can make room for a pretty patio and we think they should.

Having somewhere to congregate and enjoy some fresh air is vital so, whether you have space for a sofa or a stool, grab some decking and get started!

9. A little of everything

Casa Altos de Trancoso, Vida de Vila Vida de Vila Rustic style garden Green
Vida de Vila

Vida de Vila
Vida de Vila
Vida de Vila

Well, this garden has it all and to say we're jealous would be an understatement. 

If you've got the room and are happy to commit to a serious garden makeover, this could be the ideal inspiration for you!

For more garden designs, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 Tips For A Beautiful Garden You Can Basically Ignore.

How to keep your house warm: Simple hacks
Which of these gardens awoke your green-eyed monster?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks