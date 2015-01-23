Your browser is out-of-date.

Modern mirrors

When the ancient Anatolian's were fashioning mirrors out of obsidian; a naturally occurring volcanic glass, as early as 6000 BC, they would have been oblivious to the fact that these simple, day-to-day household items would still be used everyday by the modern world. Over 8000 years later, the concept remains relatively the same, and we seem to find room for them in every corner of our homes. From the bathroom, bedroom, above the mantle piece, or in the hallway, we are never far from a mirror. Modern mirrors come in an amazing array of frames, can sit flush with a wall, or as you will soon see, can inconspicuously hide something behind.

Flush with the tiles

This flush mirror design is so simple, yet has such a huge visual impact as soon as you enter the bathroom. Mirrors are often framed, but in this case, the beauty of a clean and geometric mirror is all that is needed to set this bathroom apart from the rest.

His & hers

A completely different bathroom design, but still achieving a visual impact just as striking, this pair of his and her mirrors hang proudly in this Kensington residence. The unique lighting and neutral colours ensure this bathroom will not be going out of fashion any time soon.

Hidden away

More and more are we seeing household items such as safes and televisions discretely hidden behind mirrors. Decolift create simple, wall-mounted hidden t.v systems, which allow you to retro-fit any sized framed item such as a mirror with any sized television. When the t.v. Is not in use, it can be tucked away behind the mirror for discrete storage, perfect for lovers of minimalism, or to easily hide that expensive new flatscreen.

Mixing classic and contemporary

Helen Green Design have come up with a neutral, classic-style interior, with the age-old tradition of hanging a mirror above the mantlepiece, only this time, with a funky wave-shaped frame.

Overmantels

Another way to hide a television behind a mirror is with 21st century technology and the help of Overmantels. These guys have been designing and handcrafting mirrors in England for almost 30 years, earning a reputation as one of Britain's foremost mirror specialists.

Instant transformation

Their latest range of mirrors transform into a t.v. screen at the touch of a button! If a big cumbersome tv doesn't quite fit into your living room such as this, overmantels can easily hide the screen in a mirror.

Do you prefer more classic-style mirrors, or are you a fan of modern mirrors? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

