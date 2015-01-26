Parquet flooring, or parquetry in general, is the use of timber mosaic to simply create a decorative effect. Parquet floors are made of timber panels, and can be laid in an array of different patterns for visual effect. They became popular in the 1600's in Europe as an alternative to marble flooring, which required constant washing, eventually rotting the joists beneath the floors. They remain popular today because of their simplicity, beauty, and warmth, compared to tiles of other materials. Parquet can easily be laid on the surfaces of your floors, while some owner's often find parquetry hidden under the carpet of their homes, when the time comes to replace the flooring.

Whether you are already an advocate for parquet floors, or are new to the term, let's take a look at some great examples from experts right here on homify, and learn a little about how they work.