Parquet flooring, or parquetry in general, is the use of timber mosaic to simply create a decorative effect. Parquet floors are made of timber panels, and can be laid in an array of different patterns for visual effect. They became popular in the 1600's in Europe as an alternative to marble flooring, which required constant washing, eventually rotting the joists beneath the floors. They remain popular today because of their simplicity, beauty, and warmth, compared to tiles of other materials. Parquet can easily be laid on the surfaces of your floors, while some owner's often find parquetry hidden under the carpet of their homes, when the time comes to replace the flooring.
Whether you are already an advocate for parquet floors, or are new to the term, let's take a look at some great examples from experts right here on homify, and learn a little about how they work.
There is a myriad of parquetry patterns for a floor, but you will find the herringbone pattern to be the most popular. As seen here, the simple act of laying the wooden panels at 90 degrees to each other, while sitting at 45 degrees to the walls of the room, creates a stunning visual impact. The floor is the first thing we see when we enter a space, so dressing them up in parquetry is a wise choice.
So, how do they do it? Well, first the floor is cleaned, levelled, and repaired if needed, to offer a solid surface for laying the floor. Then, the centre of each wall is marked, and lines are drawn between the opposite points to give the exact centre of the room. From this point the panels can be laid according to whichever pattern you have chosen. Each panel connects to the next with a tongue-and groove join, and as you work your way toward the walls, panels will then be cut to fit the room. The floor is then rolled to seal the joins, and can then be polished to your preference.
This office space in a home in Hampstead, London, has seen the inclusion of a floor-to-ceiling, wraparound library made from solid Sapele, a dark hardwood from Africa. The timber shelving complements the parquet flooring, also in the herringbone pattern. This parquet floor has been laid with two tones of timber to give the linear pattern we see here, adding an extra visual effect to the already eye-popping floor.
Timber parquet flooring offers one distinction compared to other timber flooring: simple glue down installation, and manageable tile sizes. There are many varieties of floating floors and laminate, but who can deny the beauty of solid hardwood?
Whether your home is sleek and modern, minimal, shabby chic, or follows a classic or rustic style, parquet floors seem to work with all interior design styles.
