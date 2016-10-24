Your browser is out-of-date.

30 ideas to create a fabulous entrance for your home

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
Your home entrance is about to get a whole lot more impressive, as we know you won't be able to resist adding a little extra style and flair once you've seen what other people have done to their houses.

Architects the world over are constantly designing increasingly impressive and beautiful buildings but you can still get a modern, eye-catching or impressive look for your home by creating a stunning garden, adding a porch or simply cladding the exterior of your home design.

If you're on the lookout for some façade inspiration, come take a look at these amazing homes and see which additions could translate well to your space!

1. A landscaped garden

RESIDENCIA 02 - S. J. CAMPOS, Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Rustic style garden
2. Marble steps

RESIDENCIA EN MÉRIDA, JC-ROA, AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO Passive house
3. A wooden path

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern garage/shed
4. Wood and stone combined

RESIDENCIA LOPEZ, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern houses
5. Multiple levels

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern houses
6. A stone feature wall

homify Modern houses
7. A stealthy front door

Casa La Lagartija, alexandro velázquez alexandro velázquez Modern houses
8. Plants along the path

Casa Mo, FGO Arquitectura FGO Arquitectura Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs Bamboo Wood effect
9. Mediterranean tiles

CASA EN HIPÓDROMO CONDESA, TW/A Architectural Group TW/A Architectural Group Modern houses
10. Warm wood cladding

Moradia no Cadaval, MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA Modern windows & doors
Moradia no Cadaval

11. A stone frame

homify Modern houses
12. Rustic walls

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern houses
13. An eye-catching pergola!

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
14. A tiled porch

Casa con estructura de madera VDP, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style houses Wood
15. Bright and modern styling

residencia Chapultepec, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern houses Wood White
16. Lit stairs

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
17. Placed on a higher level

Residencia Unifamiliar, Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores Tropical style garden
18. Slate steps

San José del Tajo, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern windows & doors
19. An imposing veranda

Casa SL, Elias Braun Architecture Elias Braun Architecture Modern houses
20. A door set back from the façade

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern houses
21. A stunning water feature

homify Modern houses
22. A modern Zen garden

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Front doors Iron/Steel White
23. A ceremonial long pathway

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
24. A super fun, bright front door!

CASA GABRIELA, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
25. Classical architecture motifs

Casa Sierra Alta, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Colonial style houses
26. White and modern styling

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern windows & doors
27. Reflective, contemporary surfaces

homify HouseholdPlants & accessories Marble Grey
28. Old-fashioned yet stylish wood

residencia Gallardo, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style windows & doors Solid Wood Brown
29. A tropical garden

Diseno de Interiores, D.I. Liliana López Zanatta D.I. Liliana López Zanatta Modern garden
30. A wooden frame

Fachada frontal Santos Arquitetura Minimalist garage/shed
Fachada frontal

Were you blown away by all this incredible inspiration? For even more, take a look at this Ideabook: 21 Little Garden Ideas To Spruce Up Your Home Entrance.

9 back garden ideas to copy now!
Which of these ideas could work for your façade?

