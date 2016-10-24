Your browser is out-of-date.

14 uplifting mini garden patios with character-a-plenty!

press profile homify press profile homify
Small contemporary boutique garden, Dawn Garden Design Dawn Garden Design
Got a small garden that's falling a little flat? Wondering what you can do to give it a little more pizzazz and style? If you answered yes to either or both of these questions, prepare to fall a little more in love with us, as we've pulled together some amazing small garden ideas for making the most of a petite patio. 

Size doesn't matter when you're thinking about creating a space that's user-friendly and gorgeous, so why not pop your gardener's hat on, look at these suggestions and start plotting your own slice of outdoor perfection?

1. A small but funky shaped deck will really add style. Dig those angles!

Newly planted garden Dawn Garden Design
Dawn Garden Design

Newly planted garden

Dawn Garden Design
Dawn Garden Design
Dawn Garden Design

2. Wooden pergolas are just the ticket for classic elegance and cover

Patio House - Garden arQing GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
arQing

Patio House—Garden

arQing
arQing
arQing

3. A central water feature will look great and feel so Zen!

Titelbild, Fischer Garten-und Landschaftsbau GmbH Fischer Garten-und Landschaftsbau GmbH Classic style garden
Fischer Garten-und Landschaftsbau GmbH

Fischer Garten-und Landschaftsbau GmbH
Fischer Garten-und Landschaftsbau GmbH
Fischer Garten-und Landschaftsbau GmbH

4. If you've got space for a table, your garden patio can be wonderfully sociable

Mediterrane Mauerabdeckung, Rimini Baustoffe GmbH Rimini Baustoffe GmbH Mediterranean style garden
Rimini Baustoffe GmbH

Rimini Baustoffe GmbH
Rimini Baustoffe GmbH
Rimini Baustoffe GmbH

5. Lighting will ensure a small garden patio is great at night as well

Ponticello sulla' acqua, Small bridge on the water, sabigarden sabigarden Balconies, verandas & terracesLighting
sabigarden

sabigarden
sabigarden
sabigarden

6. You don't have to be boring in a small space. Look at these funky wall panels that enclose the patio!

Wohnen im Garten, Ambiente Gartengestaltung Ambiente Gartengestaltung Modern garden
Ambiente Gartengestaltung

Ambiente Gartengestaltung
Ambiente Gartengestaltung
Ambiente Gartengestaltung

7. Simplicity can work wonders, so a bench and coffee table might be all you need on your patio

Wohnung Dror, Birgit Glatzel Architektin Birgit Glatzel Architektin Colonial style garden Wood Beige
Birgit Glatzel Architektin

Birgit Glatzel Architektin
Birgit Glatzel Architektin
Birgit Glatzel Architektin

8. What an unusual set-up! Love that pallet patio furniture

homify Rustic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Add a little cover to a small patio with some simple stretched canvas

Patio homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

Patio

homify
homify
homify

10. Small? Yes. But that colour! This purple patio is all sorts of inspiring

Терраса около дома, Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина Scandinavian style garden Wood Purple/Violet
Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина

Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина
Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина
Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина

11. Make the most of your space with funky furniture

Casa en la Playa (Punta de Mita) Nayarit, MRamos MRamos
MRamos

MRamos
MRamos
MRamos

12. A patio with an integral wall and floor design. Now that's interesting!

Уголок для созерцания, Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина Minimalist style garden Wood Beige
Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина

Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина
Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина
Мастерская ландшафта Дмитрия Бородавкина

13. When the view speaks for itself, a small patio only needs some seating

Reflecting Cube - House in Weinheim, Germany, Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Modern garden
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

Reflecting Cube—House in Weinheim, Germany

Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

14. For a fun twist, your small patio could become almost like an extra living room… just outside!

homify Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
homify

homify
homify
homify

For more amazing garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 19 Garden Features Your Neighbours Will Ask You About.

30 ideas to create a fabulous entrance for your home
Pick up any good tips for your garden patio?

