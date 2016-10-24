14 uplifting mini garden patios with character-a-plenty!

Got a small garden that's falling a little flat? Wondering what you can do to give it a little more pizzazz and style? If you answered yes to either or both of these questions, prepare to fall a little more in love with us, as we've pulled together some amazing small garden ideas for making the most of a petite patio.

Size doesn't matter when you're thinking about creating a space that's user-friendly and gorgeous, so why not pop your gardener's hat on, look at these suggestions and start plotting your own slice of outdoor perfection?