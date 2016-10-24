22 kitchen tricks to save you time (and patience)

Today, we're not just going to show you pictures of beautiful kitchens that you'll naturally covet (although we are doing that too, we just can't help ourselves).

We're on a mission to make your kitchen more efficient and your mealtimes less of a chore. To do this we've compiled a hearty feast of food tips and tricks that will slash your slaving-over-a-cooker time and keep your space so clean and tidy that guests will be convinced you've hired a cleaner!

If you're ready for an easier life, read on…