22 kitchen tricks to save you time (and patience)

Küchenbau in Perfektion, Tischlerei Tolinzki
Today, we're not just going to show you pictures of beautiful kitchens that you'll naturally covet (although we are doing that too, we just can't help ourselves). 

We're on a mission to make your kitchen more efficient and your mealtimes less of a chore. To do this we've compiled a hearty feast of food tips and tricks that will slash your slaving-over-a-cooker time and keep your space so clean and tidy that guests will be convinced you've hired a cleaner

If you're ready for an easier life, read on…

1. Before you start

Küchenbau in Perfektion, Tischlerei Tolinzki
Tischlerei Tolinzki

Tischlerei Tolinzki
Tischlerei Tolinzki
Tischlerei Tolinzki

Tidy your drawers and organise your tools!

2. Separate eggs with water bottle

kitchen ​custom-made, edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR

kitchen ​custom-made

edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR

Suck up the yolk from a bowl by squeezing a plastic bottle next to it. Simple!

3. Shuck corn using a bundt tin centre

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Just push it straight over the cob and the corn will fall off.

4. Skip the pasta rinse

kitchen and dining room INpuls interior design & architecture
INpuls interior design &amp; architecture

kitchen and dining room

INpuls interior design & architecture
INpuls interior design &amp; architecture
INpuls interior design & architecture

That's how you lose all the lovely starch that makes sauce stick to it.

5. Don't cry over broken cakes

homify Small kitchens
homify

homify
homify
homify

Turn them into layered trifles!

6. Place all your ingredients on baking tray before starting

Marmorplatten, MC-R GmbH
MC-R GmbH

MC-R GmbH
MC-R GmbH
MC-R GmbH

This will help avoid spills on the worktop.

7. Use a pizza wheels to chop herbs

Loft N, innenarchitektur-rathke
innenarchitektur-rathke

innenarchitektur-rathke
innenarchitektur-rathke
innenarchitektur-rathke

Easy!

8. Employ a bowl as bin on the worktop while cooking

Kaohsiung City | Taiwan, LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

Save time by staying on top of potential mess.

9. Add salt to water when boiling eggs

homify Eclectic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The shells simply slide off!

10. Add hot water and washing up liquid to a blender

Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes
Happyhomes

Happyhomes
Happyhomes
Happyhomes

Turn it on and watch it clean itself!

11. Blitz frozen burger buns to turn them into breadcrumbs

Umbau EFH Geisterweg, Luzern, LENGACHER EMMENEGGER PARTNER AG
LENGACHER EMMENEGGER PARTNER AG

LENGACHER EMMENEGGER PARTNER AG
LENGACHER EMMENEGGER PARTNER AG
LENGACHER EMMENEGGER PARTNER AG

Clever, huh?

12. Microwave lemons before juicing them

Luxusküche / italienische Designerküche in Edelstahl und Echtholz, Küchengaleria Oßwald GmbH
Küchengaleria Oßwald GmbH

Küchengaleria Oßwald GmbH
Küchengaleria Oßwald GmbH
Küchengaleria Oßwald GmbH

This will give you more juice.

13. Grate cold butter for pastry instead of cutting it

Kitchenette homify
homify

Kitchenette

homify
homify
homify

This was a new one on us!

14. Freeze leftover wine in ice trays

Hofhaus 1890, Lichters Living
Lichters Living

Lichters Living
Lichters Living
Lichters Living

Then add to sauces later.

15. Store natural nut butters upside down

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

This will keep the oil flowing through the food for a creamier taste.

16. Crunch up leftover crisps and pop in an empty pepper grinder

KH Küche: Asteiche Natur / Edelstahl, KH System Möbel GmbH
KH System Möbel GmbH

KH System Möbel GmbH
KH System Möbel GmbH
KH System Möbel GmbH

Then add to pasta bakes… yum!

17. Use kitchen scissors for chopping instead of knives

ELK Comfort 164 Trendline, ELK Fertighaus GmbH
ELK Fertighaus GmbH

ELK Fertighaus GmbH
ELK Fertighaus GmbH
ELK Fertighaus GmbH

It's so much quicker!

18. Use an apple slicer to cut potatoes

Villa Escarpa, Philip Kistner Fotografie
Philip Kistner Fotografie

Philip Kistner Fotografie
Philip Kistner Fotografie
Philip Kistner Fotografie

Simple ideas are the best.

19. Make ice cream more scoop-able by cutting a grid into it with a hot knife

Küche weiß hochglänzend mit Altholz, Laserer Tischlerei & Küchenstudio Salzburg
Laserer Tischlerei &amp; Küchenstudio Salzburg

Laserer Tischlerei & Küchenstudio Salzburg
Laserer Tischlerei &amp; Küchenstudio Salzburg
Laserer Tischlerei & Küchenstudio Salzburg

Very satisfying too!

20. Cut mould off hard cheese and it's still good to use

TÜ90, Studio DLF
Studio DLF

Studio DLF
Studio DLF
Studio DLF

Don't do the same with soft cheese though!

21. Use Mason jar lid rims to break eggs into

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

For perfectly round fried eggs.

22. Cut strawberries quickly by using an egg slicer

Fantastisches Leben auf dem Bauernhof, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH

Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

If these tips have blown your mind, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 practical ideas for everyone's kitchen.

14 uplifting mini garden patios with character-a-plenty!
Got any more great tricks to add to our list?

