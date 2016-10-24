Fabulous fireplaces to cosy up your chilly home

As soon as summer was over we started to think ahead to the cold winter months. With those thoughts came wonderful images of warm fires and snuggly afternoons spent on the sofa.

We don't think we're the only ones either, as interior designers everywhere are busy creating warm wonderlands for clients and we've been really impressed by the living room styles that we've seen.

We know you'll also be keen to create a cosy home for winter, so take a look at some of our all-time favourite fireplaces and see if this year might be the right time to take the plunge and install one!