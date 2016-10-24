Your browser is out-of-date.

Fabulous fireplaces to cosy up your chilly home

press profile homify
Landelijke Schouw, Boley Boley Country style living room
Loading admin actions …

As soon as summer was over we started to think ahead to the cold winter months. With those thoughts came wonderful images of warm fires and snuggly afternoons spent on the sofa. 

We don't think we're the only ones either, as interior designers everywhere are busy creating warm wonderlands for clients and we've been really impressed by the living room styles that we've seen. 

We know you'll also be keen to create a cosy home for winter, so take a look at some of our all-time favourite fireplaces and see if this year might be the right time to take the plunge and install one!

1. Modern and chic, the integral storage here keeps things neat

Indoor living range , Heritage Morso Heritage Morso Living roomFireplaces & accessories

Heritage Morso

Indoor living range
Heritage Morso

Indoor living range

Heritage Morso
Heritage Morso
Heritage Morso

2. This one is so stylish that it manages to compete with an enviable view

Villa Gran Atlantico, Lukas Palik Fotografie Lukas Palik Fotografie Mediterranean style living room

Lukas Palik Fotografie
Lukas Palik Fotografie

Lukas Palik Fotografie
Lukas Palik Fotografie
Lukas Palik Fotografie

3. Inset into a rustic wall, this long fireplace is so stylish

Esemble am Hang, Oliver Rieger Photography Oliver Rieger Photography Modern living room

Oliver Rieger Photography
Oliver Rieger Photography

Oliver Rieger Photography
Oliver Rieger Photography
Oliver Rieger Photography

4. You can't beat a little open fire traditionalism. That mantle is gorgeous!

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern living room

Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

5. Fresh and contemporary, this wall fire is better than any television

Hogares insertables Nuke, Ñuke Ñuke Living roomFireplaces & accessories

Ñuke
Ñuke

Ñuke
Ñuke
Ñuke

6. Is this a fire or modern art?

HORUS, ELEMENTO 3 DISEÑO SA DE CV ELEMENTO 3 DISEÑO SA DE CV Living roomFireplaces & accessories

ELEMENTO 3 DISEÑO SA DE CV
ELEMENTO 3 DISEÑO SA DE CV

ELEMENTO 3 DISEÑO SA DE CV
ELEMENTO 3 DISEÑO SA DE CV
ELEMENTO 3 DISEÑO SA DE CV

7. When ordinary won't do, a suspended woodburner is just the ticket

homify Living roomFireplaces & accessories

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Encased in glass, this fire takes centre stage

cheminée pyramidale en verre, Bloch Design Bloch Design Living roomFireplaces & accessories

Bloch Design
Bloch Design

Bloch Design
Bloch Design
Bloch Design

9. A simple grate and a hardy hearth make this country fire lovely

Riviera Maison Herbstkollektion 2018, Villa Riviera Villa Riviera Living roomFireplaces & accessories

Villa Riviera
Villa Riviera

Villa Riviera
Villa Riviera
Villa Riviera

10. A modern take on a traditional style, the log storage here is genius

Rose Room Interior Design Caxton Rhode Classic style living room
Caxton Rhode

Rose Room Interior Design

Caxton Rhode
Caxton Rhode
Caxton Rhode

11. Loving the contrast of a modern, simple woodburner in a heritage barn

Main 17th Century Barn Space Beech Architects Country style living room
Beech Architects

Main 17th Century Barn Space

Beech Architects
Beech Architects
Beech Architects

12. Now, that's a special fire! We've never seen anything like this

Raumteiler Kamine ASPECT - Serie, Kamin-Design GmbH & Co KG Kamin-Design GmbH & Co KG Living roomFireplaces & accessories

Kamin-Design GmbH & Co KG
Kamin-Design GmbH &amp; Co KG

Kamin-Design GmbH & Co KG
Kamin-Design GmbH &amp; Co KG
Kamin-Design GmbH & Co KG

13. Small and almost a little retro, the polished chrome is a wonderful touch

Cocoon Aeris Fireplace, Wharfside Furniture Wharfside Furniture Living roomFireplaces & accessories

Wharfside Furniture

Cocoon Aeris Fireplace
Wharfside Furniture

Cocoon Aeris Fireplace

Wharfside Furniture
Wharfside Furniture
Wharfside Furniture

14. Large and modern, this screen fire certainly brings the heat

Eurofocus Fire homify Living roomFireplaces & accessories

homify

Eurofocus Fire
homify

Eurofocus Fire

homify
homify
homify

15. When you've got the room, an enormous fire seems too good to pass up. Especially if you can have a stunning stone surround!

Landelijke Schouw, Boley Boley Country style living room

Boley
Boley

Boley
Boley
Boley

For more winter inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Creating A Winter Wonderland Garden.

Did we ignite your desire for a fabulous fire?

