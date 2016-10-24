How to keep your house safe and protected

Nobody wants to be burgled, but are we all doing enough to make sure that we aren't the victims of an unwanted visit?

There's more to it than simply having an electrician fit an alarm system, as how you style your front garden and even your relationships with your neighbours will all have an impact on the likelihood of your home being chosen for a break-in.

Read on to find out what mistakes make your home more attractive to intruders and see if you can rectify them today!