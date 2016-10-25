The Secrets of the Passive House

Passive houses really do look to be the future of home building and the one we're going to show you today proves that style and eco-credentials can very much go hand in hand.
What the architects in charge of this project have managed to do is astounding, producing a seriously beautiful yet sustainable and responsible home that doesn't skimp on any defining features either.
Come with us now as we take a closer look!
This might look like a contemporary home with bags of style, but would you ever guess that it was built from insulated panels in order to up the eco-credentials?
We wouldn't have known unless you told us, which is what makes this home just a little different.
Naturally, with a lot of glazing installed in this home, all the windows are heavily insulated to keep the heat in and cold draughts out.
After all, there's no point building a passive house that doesn't have the right glazing!
With energy-efficiency being the name of the game, this kitchen is the perfect combination of ultra-stylish, perfectly usable and cheap to run. What a dream combination, especially for a keen amateur cook.
While the eco-credentials are a serious draw, we can't deny that the materials used here are beautiful together.
In terms of its environmental consideration, are you as surprised as us that you really can't tell this is a special home build?
This bathroom looks great, has bags of style and seems to be perfectly standard in construction, yet will be using less water and energy to heat it!
A material palette that works perfectly can be a bit of a dark art to master. However, that's not the case here as a uniform of natural wood, stainless steel and crystal clear glass looks totally phenomenal.
Anyone who's ever thought you have to compromise on elegance in order to embrace sustainability clearly hasn't seen this lovely home.
A black bedroom might not be for everyone but we think it looks great and it also serves a practical function.
By being so dark the walls will attract and naturally store a great deal more heat than lighter shades, and doesn't want a warm and cosy bedrooms?
Balconies and terraces are so valuable for adding extra space to smaller home and this one looks perfect.
Though the view is a little industrial (as other building works are completed), having easy and covered access to some fresh air is a luxury that can't be ignored.
Given that this is a demonstration model of what is possible with passive houses, there's a great deal of information set into the walls and we think it's so important that it is.
While the house itself will convince people they want something equally beautiful, it's the green focus that will really sell the fantastic concept.
