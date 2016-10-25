Your browser is out-of-date.

13 things a gardener won't tell you for free (but we will)

press profile homify press profile homify
New build replica home set in conservation area, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style garden
Loading admin actions …

We love gardeners and all the incredible projects that they oversee and nurture. However, for those in-between times, when just a little self-maintenance is needed, wouldn't it be great to have access to their brains? 

How much mulch is too much? How much watering does your garden need? These are the kinds of questions that are really pertinent for your approach to gardening, but nobody wants to give you the answers for free, apart from us! 

Take a look at these handy tips and see if we've tackled everything you've been wondering about…

1. Start your planning by thinking about how your garden will look from inside the house

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN

BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

The street view is far less important!

2. Ditch the mower bag

Moradia Moderna em Gaia, Utopia - Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda Utopia - Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda Modern garden
Utopia - Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda

Utopia - Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda
Utopia—Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda
Utopia - Arquitectura e Enhenharia Lda

Compost the clippings for a free and easy way to nourish your beds.

3. Don't add plants everywhere

​Scandinavian style log cabin. Garden Affairs Ltd Scandinavian style garden Wood Wood effect log cabin,scandinavian,garden room,veranda,outdoor living,summerhouse
Garden Affairs Ltd

​Scandinavian style log cabin.

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

Otherwise you'll have a weeding nightmare come spring. Trust us, less is more!

4. Check your mulch ingredients

Lime render finish provides a soft natural tone to this new country house set on top of a drumlin, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style garden
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Lime render finish provides a soft natural tone to this new country house set on top of a drumlin

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

While coloured ones are pretty, they can also be poisonous.

5. Don't worry about thin layers of leaves on your lawn

New build replica home set in conservation area, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style garden
Des Ewing Residential Architects

New build replica home set in conservation area

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

You can just mow over them and they'll turn to protective mulch.

6. Clever soil

Classical Neo-Georgian country house with stone coach house, courtyard and tennis court, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style garden
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Classical Neo-Georgian country house with stone coach house, courtyard and tennis court

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

You can send a soil sample off to your local environment agency to find out what nutrients your soil needs.

7. You can plant more than one of something you love

homify Country style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

But aim for odd numbers as they look better.

8. You'll probably dig your beds too narrow

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Go wider and a little further away from the house.

9. Anti-weed fabric is a waste of money

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Pesky weeds wither grow through, or on top of it, eventually.

10. Most lawn fertilisers have too much nitrogen in them

homify Country style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

So they won't be as beneficial as you think!

11. Certain popular species of plants are very invasive

homify Country style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Do your research before you decide on them.

12. Choose plants that are opposite each other on the colour wheel for a great impact

Rundle House Aralia Rustic style garden Wood Green Country Estate,Country Manor,Garden Design,Rustic Garden Design,Rustic,Rustic Design,English Country Garden,country garden,landscape architect,landscape architecture,pergola,purple,outdoor seating
Aralia

Rundle House

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

For example, purple and yellow blooms are amazing together.

13. One inch of water a week is the right amount for lawns

Josselyn's Aralia Classic style garden Wood Green
Aralia

Josselyn's

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Don't be tempted to saturate them!

For more handy gardening advice, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 Tips For A Beautiful Garden You Can Basically Ignore.

The Secrets of the Passive House
Are there any other questions you need answered?

