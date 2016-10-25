13 things a gardener won't tell you for free (but we will)

We love gardeners and all the incredible projects that they oversee and nurture. However, for those in-between times, when just a little self-maintenance is needed, wouldn't it be great to have access to their brains?
How much mulch is too much? How much watering does your garden need? These are the kinds of questions that are really pertinent for your approach to gardening, but nobody wants to give you the answers for free, apart from us!
Take a look at these handy tips and see if we've tackled everything you've been wondering about…
The street view is far less important!
Compost the clippings for a free and easy way to nourish your beds.
Otherwise you'll have a weeding nightmare come spring. Trust us, less is more!
While coloured ones are pretty, they can also be poisonous.
You can just mow over them and they'll turn to protective mulch.
You can send a soil sample off to your local environment agency to find out what nutrients your soil needs.
But aim for odd numbers as they look better.
Go wider and a little further away from the house.
Pesky weeds wither grow through, or on top of it, eventually.
So they won't be as beneficial as you think!
Do your research before you decide on them.
For example, purple and yellow blooms are amazing together.
Don't be tempted to saturate them!
For more handy gardening advice, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 Tips For A Beautiful Garden You Can Basically Ignore.