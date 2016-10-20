Nice Family Home Within Your Reach

There are many benefits to buying a new build; it's a ready made home designed with modern living in mind; there are no structural problems to worry about as there often are with older properties, and there will be no nasty surprises waiting for you when it comes to moving day. All in all, a new build is perfect for those with busy lives who are looking for a comfortable and practical home for a reasonable price and no 'baggage'.

The particular project we're looking at today is a new build situated in Lewes, East Sussex, which offers light and cleverly arranged spaces at an affordable price. The house is small and perfectly formed (as the saying goes), and occupies half of a recently divided residential plot, as well as part of an old stable block, which is shared with a neighbouring property.

Let's take a closer look…