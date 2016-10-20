Nice Family Home Within Your Reach

There are many benefits to buying a new build; it's a ready made home designed with modern living in mind; there are no structural problems to worry about as there often are with older properties, and there will be no nasty surprises waiting for you when it comes to moving day. All in all, a new build is perfect for those with busy lives who are looking for a comfortable and practical home for a reasonable price and no 'baggage'.
The particular project we're looking at today is a new build situated in Lewes, East Sussex, which offers light and cleverly arranged spaces at an affordable price. The house is small and perfectly formed (as the saying goes), and occupies half of a recently divided residential plot, as well as part of an old stable block, which is shared with a neighbouring property.
Let's take a closer look…
In a pleasant neighbourhood surrounded by uniform red brick properties, this is the perfect first home for a young family or couple. A simple and modern design has been chosen for the exterior, which suits the size and location of the home.
It has been constructed with an airtight timber frame construction with an external leaf of brickwork. It boasts a great insulation system, with an insulated zone of 225 mm inside the brickwork finish and roof U-valves to keep it cosy and energy-efficient.
As you can see, the house has been arranged by the architects to accommodate the change of level across the site. On the lower-ground floor, which retains a full storey height, you'll find shower room with WC, utility room and a bedroom that can also be turned into a study at the owner's discretion.
Due to the lack of loft space, there are plenty of integrated storage options to keep the interior looking sleek and tidy. The upper-ground floor is home to two further bedrooms with enviable valley views, and an en suite bathroom.
Inside the property are small yet light and airy rooms, opened up by the large windows and sliding glass doors that frame pleasant views of the surrounding greenery. A neutral colour scheme has been employed to give the impression of space, and an elegant timber floor is a focal point of this particular room—what every homeowner is asking for these days!
Once the owners add their personal belongings and introduce their own style to the room, it will be a wonderful place to relax and either sleep or study.
The position of the kitchen takes advantage of south facing views of the courtyard and beyond, whilst the glass patio doors at the end of the room visually extend the space, thereby making it seem bigger than it really is. As mentioned, the kitchen occupies the upper floor and is accessed via the side of the house.
With three sources of daylight, it's another bright and cheerful room where budding chefs will enjoy spending time cooking and entertaining. There is plenty of storage and space to move around thanks to the clever design and sensible use of space.
The upper-ground floor area features a super insulated floor construction with a polished screed finish which, combined with carefully considered large glazed openings, allows for maximum passive solar gain and thermal mass heat storage. Furthermore, the new house also makes use of a MVHR system, reclaiming energy from the extracted air of kitchen and wet room spaces to be re-used to heat the bedroom and living spaces—a truly modern, energy-efficient home!
The landing area itself is bigger, or longer, than you might expect, thus creating a clearer division of space. There's nothing worse than a lack of proper separation between rooms, particularly bedrooms, as occupants can feel as though they're living in each other's pockets. But, that's not a problem here! Stark white walls and spotlights dotted along the ceiling also work to make this area lighter and fresher.
The architects were constantly searching for innovative ways to bring natural light into the interiors. We've already seen how they utilised transparent features strategically throughout the domain. However, there is one last surprise to reveal.
Sunlight streams inside via the incredible skylight opening found on the upper level, offering a small portion of clear blue sky that the occupants can claim for themselves.
