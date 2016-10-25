Classy imitation stone wall ideas (to save you time, money and effort)

Stone walls look great, add a wealth of character to a home design and stand alone as a stunning interior architectural feature. That said, unless you have a home that already features them inside, installing them can be something of a nightmare, until now!

Faux stone walls are the latest and greatest way to get the look for less money and effort so, if you've been coveting all the interior designer-led projects that have rustic stonework taking centre stage, now you can get in on the action.

Which room will you start with? Your bedroom? The kitchen? Or perhaps the living room?

The choice is yours!