Classy imitation stone wall ideas (to save you time, money and effort)

Proyecto Arquitectónico " Casa XC03" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Modern living room
Stone walls look great, add a wealth of character to a home design and stand alone as a stunning interior architectural feature. That said, unless you have a home that already features them inside, installing them can be something of a nightmare, until now! 

Faux stone walls are the latest and greatest way to get the look for less money and effort so, if you've been coveting all the interior designer-led projects that have rustic stonework taking centre stage, now you can get in on the action. 

Which room will you start with? Your bedroom? The kitchen? Or perhaps the living room? 

The choice is yours!

1. Line columns and pillars with stone cladding to get the look for less!

Oficina , Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern bars & clubs Offices & stores
2. Add stone-effect tiles to a large wall to make a big statement

Proyecto Arquitectónico " Casa XC03" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Modern living room
3. A modern bathroom will look great with stacked flagstone style cladding

Proyecto Arquitectónico " Casa XC03" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Modern bathroom
4. You can even install stone cladding outside! Who would ever know your terrace wasn't everything it seems?

Proyecto Remodelación "Casa NR13", PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
5. Small dividing walls are perfect for the cladding treatment and will look structural

Proyecto Arquitectónico " Casa XC03" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Modern living room
6. For a splashback with a difference, how about stone tiles?

Cocina , Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern kitchen
7. You can even make it look like your island has been built by artisans! This cladding is amazing

Reforma de apartamento en el Barrio Estadio, ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño ALSE Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño Modern kitchen
8. For a super cheap and easy way to imitate the look, how about stone-effect curtains?

Design Schiebegardinen | Schiebevorhänge | textile Raumtrenner, Bilderwelten Bilderwelten Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
9. You can add slim stone slithers to standard brick items to give them a far more rustic look

homify Eclectic style living room
10. Stone will give your bathroom the authentic rustic look

La Casa de las Sirenas, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Modern bathroom
For more fabulous stone inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 Ways To Use Stone On Your Walls (So They Look Special).

Would you consider imitation stone for your home?

