16 quick and easy bathroom improvements that cost under £50

Bathrooms are fantastic as they really respond well to small, cheap improvements. Maybe it's because there isn't really too much you can change or the functionality will be affected but, whatever the reason, we are fully on board and ready to make a few little alterations right now.

We've taken a look at what designers like to add to make a space a little more special and we've come up with some fabulous, budget bathroom design ideas.

Take a look and see if you fancy tackling any of these small upgrades this weekend!