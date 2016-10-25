Your browser is out-of-date.

16 quick and easy bathroom improvements that cost under £50

증산리 주택 H-4, 피앤이(P&E)건축사사무소 피앤이(P&E)건축사사무소 Modern bathroom
Bathrooms are fantastic as they really respond well to small, cheap improvements. Maybe it's because there isn't really too much you can change or the functionality will be affected but, whatever the reason, we are fully on board and ready to make a few little alterations right now. 

We've taken a look at what designers like to add to make a space a little more special and we've come up with some fabulous, budget bathroom design ideas. 

Take a look and see if you fancy tackling any of these small upgrades this weekend!

1. Box your cistern in with plywood for a neater finish

Long Crendon, MailenDesign MailenDesign Scandinavian style bathroom
MailenDesign

Long Crendon

MailenDesign
MailenDesign
MailenDesign

2. Add mirrored panels to make your cabinet the full width of a small wall

Modern flat – Loft Extension and Renovation, Fulham, SW6, TOTUS TOTUS Modern bathroom
TOTUS

Modern flat – Loft Extension and Renovation, Fulham, SW6

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

3. If you don't have a mirror, add a framed one and stain the frame to match your colour scheme

증산리 주택 H-4, 피앤이(P&E)건축사사무소 피앤이(P&E)건축사사무소 Modern bathroom
피앤이(P&amp;E)건축사사무소

피앤이(P&E)건축사사무소
피앤이(P&amp;E)건축사사무소
피앤이(P&E)건축사사무소

4. This will sound silly but opt for the expensive toilet roll or coloured paper. It will make the rest of your room look and feel more high-end!

main bathroom Progressive Design London Eclectic style bathroom
Progressive Design London

main bathroom

Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

5. Buy pretty soap dispensers and decant you liquid soap into them instead of having the original bottle out

Dyar park twin house homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

Dyar park twin house

homify
homify
homify

6. Use a grout pen to re-whiten your grout and make your tiles all look brand new

Apartment Refurbishment – Richmond-upon-Thames, London, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern bathroom
Cube Lofts

Apartment Refurbishment – Richmond-upon-Thames, London

Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts

7. Add a little fun art to the room. We really love these simple letters!

Extension, Loft Conversion & Complete Refurbishment – Kingston, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern bathroom
Cube Lofts

Extension, Loft Conversion & Complete Refurbishment – Kingston

Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts

8. Replace any rusty or dirty shower screen fixings with polished chrome ones

Loft & Extension, Raynes Park, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern bathroom
Cube Lofts

Loft & Extension, Raynes Park

Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts

9. Choose a snazzy shower curtain to perk up the room

Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style bathroom
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Falkirk St

MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd

10. Try your hand at a little sewing and make a funky privacy curtain for the window

Scandihaus, 춘건축 춘건축 Modern bathroom
춘건축

춘건축
춘건축
춘건축

11. A pretty toilet roll holder is a cheap but impactful investment

Miner's Cottage II: Master Bathroom design storey Rustic style bathroom shabby chic bathroom
design storey

Miner's Cottage II: Master Bathroom

design storey
design storey
design storey

12. Create a spectacular little sink splashback with funky tiles

Bathroom - Sink Detail Absolute Project Management Classic style bathroom
Absolute Project Management

Bathroom—Sink Detail

Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management

13. Install some simple shelves above your toilet for extra storage!

WC Absolute Project Management Classic style bathroom
Absolute Project Management

WC

Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management

14. Invest in some new, vibrant textiles to liven up the space. If you can, choose a daring accent colour!

THE OLD BREWERY SHOWHOMES, Interiors at Nine to Eleven Interiors at Nine to Eleven Modern bathroom
Interiors at Nine to Eleven

THE OLD BREWERY SHOWHOMES

Interiors at Nine to Eleven
Interiors at Nine to Eleven
Interiors at Nine to Eleven

15. Paint the walls with a totally fresh colour (but be sure to use bathroom paint)

Two Bedroom Bespoke Wee House , The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Country style bathroom
The Wee House Company

Two Bedroom Bespoke Wee House

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

16. Swap out old hardware for something new, like all matt black items

Master Ensuite deDraft Ltd Scandinavian style bathroom White
deDraft Ltd

Master Ensuite

deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd

It's so easy to improve your bathroom! If you're after even more inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Easy Bathroom Upgrades You Can Do This Weekend.

Which ideas will you have a bash at?

