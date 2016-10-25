Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 Genious Tips to Keep Your Living Room Clean

press profile homify press profile homify
Гостевая "Renaissance Man", Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк Eclectic style living room Multicolored
Loading admin actions …

Have you got a friend who has an immaculate house, which always looks absolutely perfect regardless even when you drop by unannounced? Do you wonder how they manage to keep it looking so good all the time?

Well, we might have some of the answers! Professionals know that keeping a home ship-shape is all a matter of clever organisation and a few sneaky little secrets, which we're going to let you in on today.

Don't worry if you've been jealous of lovely clean living rooms or beside yourself at the sight of dazzling bathrooms, as all your friends' secrets are about to be revealed!

1. They have hidden storage

22 Fotos de Apartamento eclético em Setúbal, T2 Arquitectura & Interiores T2 Arquitectura & Interiores Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
T2 Arquitectura &amp; Interiores

T2 Arquitectura & Interiores
T2 Arquitectura &amp; Interiores
T2 Arquitectura & Interiores

If you can't see storage, you might assume it's not there. But it is, and it could very well be jam-packed with clutter! Ottomans and foot rests are perfect for a little hidden potential.

2. They hire help

Квартита в ЖК "Смоленская застава"., Tedderson Tedderson Eclectic style living room
Tedderson

Tedderson
Tedderson
Tedderson

Not everyone will hire a cleaner but a certain number of people will while never letting on about it! Just a couple of hours a week, to take care of the bathroom and kitchen, would be enough to significantly lighten the load.

3. They borrow instead of buying

間#18, 株式会社 mA建築計画工房 株式会社 mA建築計画工房 Eclectic style living room
株式会社　mA建築計画工房

株式会社　mA建築計画工房
株式会社　mA建築計画工房
株式会社　mA建築計画工房

By borrowing things they need, tidy people don't need to buy and store them, thus keeping their homes much less cluttered. It can even be really random things, like airbeds, which won't take up a lot of room in a cupboard when borrowed.

4. They audit regularly

Neue Stilrichtung: "FASZINATION", Wagner Möbel Manufaktur Wagner Möbel Manufaktur Eclectic style living room
Wagner Möbel Manufaktur

Wagner Möbel Manufaktur
Wagner Möbel Manufaktur
Wagner Möbel Manufaktur

Some people are fantastic at having a good clear out on a regular basis. It's these people that enjoy clean, tidy and far less cluttered homes that always look guest-ready.

Remember, the less you own, the less you have to dust!

5. They clean as they go

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is a skill we wish we could master! 

Cleaning as you go, especially in the kitchen, is a great way to stay on top of everyday mess and grime. A quick wipe here and a little scrub there and your home will gleam.

6. They have secret junk stashes

Гостевая "Renaissance Man", Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк Eclectic style living room Multicolored
Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк

Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк
Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк
Студия дизайна Дарьи Одарюк

Don't go looking for them or it could be friendship over but most people, even those that are super tidy, will have a secret junk space. It could be a spare room or up in the loft but rest assured, everyone has a spot where they dump things!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. They allocate household jobs

Kensington, SW5 - Renovation, TOTUS TOTUS Modern nursery/kids room
TOTUS

Kensington, SW5—Renovation

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

In a super clean and tidy house, you can bet that everyone has assigned jobs they have to do every week. Otherwise it would simply be too much for one person to manage on their own.

8. They reset the house before bed

My work , FusionHouse FusionHouse Eclectic style living room
FusionHouse

FusionHouse
FusionHouse
FusionHouse

Before going to bed every night, tidy people will often reset the house to how it should be for when they wake up. This will include putting electrical remotes in the same spot, potentially running a vacuum round and setting the dishwasher going.

9. They do a little every day.

Mira Showroom, Classical Chandeliers Classical Chandeliers Modern bathroom
Classical Chandeliers

Mira Showroom

Classical Chandeliers
Classical Chandeliers
Classical Chandeliers

Being efficient and tidy can be as simple as doing a little bit every day, rather than having one day where they blitz the whole house. The house will always smell good with this technique as there will be a zingy cleaning product fragrance all the time!

10. They have strict rules.

Квартира 110 кв.м г. Ульяновск, Olesya Parkhomenko Olesya Parkhomenko Modern living room
Olesya Parkhomenko

Olesya Parkhomenko
Olesya Parkhomenko
Olesya Parkhomenko

Things like no shoes policies and laundry basket rules will help ensure a house stays as clean and tidy as possible. The problem will always be getting everyone else involved!

For some great cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 borderline genius tricks for a sparkling clean home!

This £75k Cottage Update was Worth Every Penny
How do you stay on top of your housework?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks