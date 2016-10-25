10 Genious Tips to Keep Your Living Room Clean

Have you got a friend who has an immaculate house, which always looks absolutely perfect regardless even when you drop by unannounced? Do you wonder how they manage to keep it looking so good all the time?
Well, we might have some of the answers! Professionals know that keeping a home ship-shape is all a matter of clever organisation and a few sneaky little secrets, which we're going to let you in on today.
Don't worry if you've been jealous of lovely clean living rooms or beside yourself at the sight of dazzling bathrooms, as all your friends' secrets are about to be revealed!
If you can't see storage, you might assume it's not there. But it is, and it could very well be jam-packed with clutter! Ottomans and foot rests are perfect for a little hidden potential.
Not everyone will hire a cleaner but a certain number of people will while never letting on about it! Just a couple of hours a week, to take care of the bathroom and kitchen, would be enough to significantly lighten the load.
By borrowing things they need, tidy people don't need to buy and store them, thus keeping their homes much less cluttered. It can even be really random things, like airbeds, which won't take up a lot of room in a cupboard when borrowed.
Some people are fantastic at having a good clear out on a regular basis. It's these people that enjoy clean, tidy and far less cluttered homes that always look guest-ready.
Remember, the less you own, the less you have to dust!
This is a skill we wish we could master!
Cleaning as you go, especially in the kitchen, is a great way to stay on top of everyday mess and grime. A quick wipe here and a little scrub there and your home will gleam.
Don't go looking for them or it could be friendship over but most people, even those that are super tidy, will have a secret junk space. It could be a spare room or up in the loft but rest assured, everyone has a spot where they dump things!
In a super clean and tidy house, you can bet that everyone has assigned jobs they have to do every week. Otherwise it would simply be too much for one person to manage on their own.
Before going to bed every night, tidy people will often reset the house to how it should be for when they wake up. This will include putting electrical remotes in the same spot, potentially running a vacuum round and setting the dishwasher going.
Being efficient and tidy can be as simple as doing a little bit every day, rather than having one day where they blitz the whole house. The house will always smell good with this technique as there will be a zingy cleaning product fragrance all the time!
Things like no shoes policies and laundry basket rules will help ensure a house stays as clean and tidy as possible. The problem will always be getting everyone else involved!
For some great cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 borderline genius tricks for a sparkling clean home!