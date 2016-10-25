Small But Lovable! 20 Charming Houses

Mini houses are a trend we can really get on board with.
Small, often interestingly shaped, and innovative in terms of getting everything necessary into a smaller space, these amazing homes must be a lot of fun for architects to design, and it shows!
Come with us now as we take a look at 20 of the sweetest and most visually stunning mini houses out there and see if you could be tempted to commission something similar yourself…
Going for height rather than width, this house is super cool and the addition of a rear module as a dining room is genius!
Boxy, small but so much more impactful than many larger homes out there.
The colour contrast of of white render with warm wood looks great.
This statement home, found in the middle of London, is in the modular stacked box style and it's really amazing!
A real experiment in audacious architecture, this terrific house looks as though it is upside down.
This looks like a regular house until you look again and realise it's significantly smaller! Super cute and tonally perfect, the small dimensions haven't impacted on its beauty.
Narrow and lean, while being wonderfully angular, this home is everything that mini houses should be!
Who needs an upstairs when you can have an amazing flat-roof home like this one?
Small doesn't have to mean to mean boring! The cobalt blue walls and bright red roof make this the superhero of small homes everywhere.
There's almost something religious about the style of this simple home and we can't deny we'd worship minimalism here!
Just to show that mini houses can work in any setting and with any style, check out this gorgeous rustic home.
In any other build, this would be called a 'two-up, two-down' home. However, with the extra section on top, suddenly you have a tall but skinny modern house!
Have you ever seen a house that fits the plot it was built on so well? That industrial front is gorgeous.
You can't say that little houses don't have enormous amounts of style, can you? These windows really make the façade pop.
It might not be huge but this house has everything you need, including an amazing vista and covered terrace.
This is really a large, contemporary home shrunken down to fit a space then zinged up with a vibrant exterior colour.
The way the white portion of this façade blends into the sky makes the house look tiny as all you focus on is the wood.
Mini houses could sound as though they'll be too small to use and boring on the outside, but architects are constantly striving to create interesting shapes, like this one!
Is there any architectural style that doesn't look good as a mini house?
The smooth front of this house makes it look so minimal and small. After all of these amazing designs, we think we're 100% sold on mini houses!
