Small But Lovable! 20 Charming Houses

homify Country house
Mini houses are a trend we can really get on board with.

Small, often interestingly shaped, and innovative in terms of getting everything necessary into a smaller space, these amazing homes must be a lot of fun for architects to design, and it shows! 

Come with us now as we take a look at 20 of the sweetest and most visually stunning mini houses out there and see if you could be tempted to commission something similar yourself…

1. Different proportions

Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern houses
Going for height rather than width, this house is super cool and the addition of a rear module as a dining room is genius!

2. Wow-factor wood

ルーフバルコニーから富士山＆江ノ島ビュー。進化し続ける葉山のスケルトンハウス, エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所 エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style houses
Boxy, small but so much more impactful than many larger homes out there.

3. White and wood

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern houses
The colour contrast of of white render with warm wood looks great.

4. Urban box

Front facade and entrance The Chase Architecture Modern houses
This statement home, found in the middle of London, is in the modular stacked box style and it's really amazing!

5. Upside down house

軒家／NOKIYA, 株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所 株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所 Modern houses
A real experiment in audacious architecture, this terrific house looks as though it is upside down.

6. Small scale and classic

homify Country house
This looks like a regular house until you look again and realise it's significantly smaller! Super cute and tonally perfect, the small dimensions haven't impacted on its beauty.

7. Those angles!

記憶を繋ぐコリドー, スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所 スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style houses
Narrow and lean, while being wonderfully angular, this home is everything that mini houses should be!

8. Single-storey dream

M邸, 長谷雄聖建築設計事務所 長谷雄聖建築設計事務所 Eclectic style houses
Who needs an upstairs when you can have an amazing flat-roof home like this one?

9. Bright and beautiful

One Bedroom Bespoke Wee House, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Country style houses
Small doesn't have to mean to mean boring! The cobalt blue walls and bright red roof make this the superhero of small homes everywhere.

10. Simple shapes

姫路市飾磨区の家, 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） Eclectic style houses Wood Grey
There's almost something religious about the style of this simple home and we can't deny we'd worship minimalism here!

11. Rustic loveliness

土佐漆喰の家, 大森建築設計室 大森建築設計室 Eclectic style houses
Just to show that mini houses can work in any setting and with any style, check out this gorgeous rustic home.

12. Built up, not out

Wohnhaus Köln Junkersdorf, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern pool
In any other build, this would be called a 'two-up, two-down' home. However, with the extra section on top, suddenly you have a tall but skinny modern house!

13. Perfect for the plot

姫路市飾磨区大浜の家, 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） Modern houses
Have you ever seen a house that fits the plot it was built on so well? That industrial front is gorgeous.

14. Small but mighty

Wohnhaus Sürth, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern houses
You can't say that little houses don't have enormous amounts of style, can you? These windows really make the façade pop.

15. Everything you need

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
It might not be huge but this house has everything you need, including an amazing vista and covered terrace.

16. With added zing

Chalé na Montanha - MVDA, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Country style houses Yellow
This is really a large, contemporary home shrunken down to fit a space then zinged up with a vibrant exterior colour.

17. Clever styling

心地良いスキップハウス, ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES Modern houses
The way the white portion of this façade blends into the sky makes the house look tiny as all you focus on is the wood.

18. Anything but boring

守山の家, Nobuyoshi Hayashi Nobuyoshi Hayashi Modern houses
Mini houses could sound as though they'll be too small to use and boring on the outside, but architects are constantly striving to create interesting shapes, like this one!

19. Little log cabin

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace Solid Wood White
Is there any architectural style that doesn't look good as a mini house?

20. Blank canvas

佐用町の家, 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） Modern houses Wood White
The smooth front of this house makes it look so minimal and small. After all of these amazing designs, we think we're 100% sold on mini houses!

If you want to see more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Big Advantages Of A Small House.

Would a mini house be a viable option for you?

