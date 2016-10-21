Old Cottage Gets a £75k Facelift

This 18th century Somerset miner's cottage has had many lives over the years, serving different purposes and countless tenants. Following a £75,000 renovation, its future looks destined to be a modern family home for a long time coming.

The interior spaces of the stone cottage shell have been reorganised in a unique design by architects from Design Storey. While exploring this unique domain, there are delights to be had when seeing ancient stone and timber paired together with industrial and minimalist elements.

