Old Cottage Gets a £75k Facelift

This 18th century Somerset miner's cottage has had many lives over the years, serving different purposes and countless tenants. Following a £75,000 renovation, its future looks destined to be a modern family home for a long time coming.
The interior spaces of the stone cottage shell have been reorganised in a unique design by architects from Design Storey. While exploring this unique domain, there are delights to be had when seeing ancient stone and timber paired together with industrial and minimalist elements.
Discover for yourself by scrolling down…
The miner's cottage stands right up at the boundary of the footpath, which provides this heritage building with a commanding presence on the street.
As one would expect for a project of this nature, there were to be no contemporary alterations made to the façade. This ensures the heritage significance of the cottage was retained.
Works to the original stone façade, roof tiles and timber framing were undertaken to restore these features back to their original condition.
With its timber elements, shining surfaces and minimalist finishes, we're introduced to the interiors of the cottage in the most spectacular fashion. We feel almost overwhelmed by the incredible transformation that has occurred in this 18th century building, which now resembles what most would imagine as their dream home.
As you can perhaps detect, we're standing inside a section of the rear extension that accommodates a combined kitchen and dining space. The kitchen takes on a light and natural appeal with an abundance of natural timber being utilised for the design.
The room is filled with contemporary furniture and ornaments that possess a particularly sculptural outlook. In contrast, the main piece of the room is the vintage timber dining table.
While this kitchen may flaunt some of the best in kitchenware and technology, there is always an emphasis on heritage throughout the design. The entirety of the cottage's rear wall has been retained in the design, providing the room with an enviable stone and brick feature wall.
The extension's double-high ceilings juxtapose against the original industrial details of this old building, whilst the skylights bring dynamic changes to this modern setting both during the day and night.
Polished concrete floors transition to timber decking at the rear courtyard, adding a further layer to this cottage's design. The single-storey extension is wrapped entirely in vertical-laid timber panels, while the garden is bordered by gabion fencing.
We go back indoors to end our tour inside an original room of the cottage. Just like it has always been used, this communal living room is where the family love to relax and spend time together.
Traditional design elements, such as the brick fireplace and stone tile flooring, bring a sense of history to this modern family space. These materials help recall the secret history of this miner's cottage, yet the home still feels as if its eyes are set firmly on the future.
