Renovating a Ramshackle Old Barn (and now it's your dream home!)

With its exposed timber beams, soaring ceilings and reclaimed materials, this renovated country home has a particular rustic charm that only an older buildings possess. Having been lovingly restored by architects Anna & Anatoly Kuczyńscy, the once crumbling property has been turned into an exquisite home.

As you will soon see in the pictures below, the former barn was looking a little worse for wear having been abandoned for a long time. While most had given up on the old building, the current owners saw a rare opportunity to create themselves a home of their own.

