Top 5 posts of the week: Wooden terraces to basement conversions

As we begin a new year, we start to dream of spring, spring cleaning, and maybe changing up the decorations in our homes for a fresh new look. From brightly coloured cushions and throws, to the resurgence of wallpaper in 2015, take another look at our home decorating tips here.
Dreaming of spending time on your terrace again? So are we. The practicalities and functionality of a wooden terrace for your garden are many. Not to mention, they will always look great, too.
The oddly titled Book Tower House in London by Platform 5 Architects was a personal favourite. We love seeing modern renovations of traditional terrace homes; adding modernity without sacrificing tradition. An extension and remodelling project, the Book Tower House features a kitchen extension and a cascading book shelf, housing hundreds of colourful books. Click here to take the full tour.
There is nothing more British than a quaint stone cottage in the countryside. One perfect example is this Welsh farmhouse, which lay unused and neglected for over 40 years. Before it fell into a state of disrepair, it was lovingly restored to its former glory. Want to see the final result? Click here to see it again.
Topping this week's list is a basement conversion project in Bayswater, West London. Purchased for £320,000 and sold for £675,000 only six months later, the one bed apartment underwent an almost unbelievable transformation.
Click the link here to see how The Lady Builder turned a damp and dark basement into a bright and luxurious inner-city home; you will be amazed.