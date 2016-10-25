Genius tricks that will actually make your garden look bigger and better

Most of us know the discomfort that comes from living in a small space. However, if that garden has space to spare, a little extension to the home is all it takes to conjure up some new space. But what if your garden is the space deemed too small? Apart from breaking through the garden fencing and into your neighbour’s yard (which we don’t advise), there's not much you can do in this regard… or is there?

Of course there are quite a few ideas to help you out, especially here on homify, where we are all about style, beauty and comfort, and we don’t mind sharing our hot tips with you.

So, on to today’s piece: how to make your small garden look bigger and more welcoming.