Small coffee tables

From the extravagant tables of 'High Tea' parties, to the super modern designs of the present day, the coffee table has evolved and remains a key item in our living rooms despite playing more of a decorative than functional role in the modern home. The coffee table is the perfect spot to display arty books, handmade ceramics and contemporary vases, but it can also be a piece of art in itself. The coffee table doesn't require much space to make a big impact; just take a look at these small and unique coffee tables perfect for little lounges:
This glistening grey coffee table makes a suitable centre piece for this monochrome living room. Comparative to a giant pebble in a sea of grey, this quirky design is unusual but understated, and would fit into a variety of living rooms whether colourful and creative, or following a theme such as oriental or nature-inspired.
This surfboard shaped coffee table in black is a safe choice for a modern lounge if you're not a fan of anything too outlandish. The 360 view through the wall to floor windows keeps the room light and airy, and so black or deep purple furniture doesn't pose any problems as it could do in a smaller, enclosed space. White furnishings and walls are a great way to balance out black in your lounge if you're not so lucky as to have a similar view onto your garden.
This retro coffee table has a 70s feel to it, but it's anything but outdated. With a subtle wave to the shape at the top, and nifty little shelves to display your books and magazines in an orderly way, it is distinctly modern. This sort of table would look great with luxurious purples or stark white décor: when you've got a piece of furniture that demands to be looked at, it's always wise to keep the rest of the furnishings simple. If you're wondering how your furniture will work in the context of your living room, take a look at these living room design ideas.
Ever considered a concrete block for a coffee table? We're guessing not! However, this minimalistic design could make us reconsider. With only a few basic elements, it manages to look impressive and unique. It would look completely at home in an industrial style living room, designed with a trendy New York loft or old converted factory in mind.
Glass and wood coffee tables can often be found in classic or country style living rooms, but this bold and individual table picked out by Indie Style Interiors abandons traditional symmetrical design and introduces some interesting shapes, both for the surface and for the table legs. It's offset with some funky patterns on the floor, and contemporary wall art, for an up-to-date look which is easier to achieve than you might think.
Made from glass and rubber, this inventive coffee table is a limited edition piece from forward-thinking designers Laurent Muller. Entitled 'Molecules', this work of art meets functional furniture, and is guaranteed to bring an element of fun into your home. Don't shy away from daring designs such as this: if you consider how it will work in your room, the decision to try out something exceptional will pay off.