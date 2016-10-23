This Family Blew their Savings Updating their Terrace

Classic throwbacks and luxe finishes were at the centre of the design aesthetic for the update of this London terrace. Every element of the project, from the kitchen cabinetry to the seat covers, was thoughtfully chosen to work with the existing framework of the original build.
The terrace's interior scheme was kept relatively neutral, yet it provides vibrant bursts of colour, texture or pattern at every surprising turn. This is best expressed inside the master bedroom, where bold pieces of vintage furniture steal the show.
Begin touring the updated terraces by scrolling down!
In re-configuring the space of this terrace into a modern family home, the architects decided to retain much of the existing layout of the building, rather than start from scratch.
This was a property that had a surprisingly good layout so the main criteria was to update the kitchen and bathroom, as well as adding some eclectic décor to make it feel interesting and inviting.
In the reception room area a large antique mirror has been chosen to delineate the dining area, whilst also adding a feeling of space to the room.
Colour and character has been combined with comfort and practicality in this unified dining and lounge area. An exciting assortment of bright accessories and tableware evoke a cheerful feel for the benefit of those spending their time here.
Plump seat cushions and soft covers lend a playful touch to this traditionally inspired interior scheme.
If you're looking for a new white kitchen design, then this cooking space is bound to inspire your upcoming project with its cute and practical arrangement.
A cream shaker style was chosen for the walls, which are complemented with black granite worktops. The pale cabinets are a smart partner to the monochrome scheme and the warm timber flooring. Despite the small size the designers managed to fit in a dishwasher much to the delight of the client.
A small window opens out onto the garden to keep the space bright and cheerful.
The owner's had many paintings so it was just a question of positioning them well within the room and choosing furniture that would best fit alongside.
It was important for the designers not to choose any heavy items of furniture, so a coffee table with a glass shelf was selected as the centrepiece of the room. Magazines are laid on the shelf of the table within easy reach of the sofas.
Transparent glass works great in rooms with smaller dimensions as it offers practicality without creating a visual block.
Mosaic tiles in a natural sandstone shade give the new look bathroom a timeless look. The tiles add decorative detail to this washing space, which is all about functionality.
A heated towel rack is within reach of those washing their hands or soaking in the luxurious tub.
The interior designers went for a luxe look in this guest bedroom, with a classic arrangement of furniture, including the modestly dressed queen.
A neural scheme provides this room with an understated backdrop so pattern and fabric can make their mark, such as the flowing drapes which soften the entire space.
In the master bedroom the designers placed a gilt-framed, super-sized, antique mirror over a stunning hand-painted console table. Sometimes it's important to be brave and choose something that may be considered to be too large because, as in this case, it can actually make the room feel much more spacious.
The room is further complemented by an antique sofa that was recovered in a textured velvet Nina Campbell cream fabric, which was expensive but worth it.
