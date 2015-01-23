Unique furniture

We pride ourselves on our originality and creativity in day to day life, so why not also when it comes to designing and decorating our homes? Nobody wants their home to be exactly like their neighbours', and with so many exciting and 'out-there' designs which are also completely practical, we really shouldn't settle for mainstream, mass-produced furniture.

Take a look at this collection of designs, ranging from quirky to wonderfully weird, to help you choose which unique pieces suit your home (and your style) best: