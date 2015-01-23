Unique furniture

We pride ourselves on our originality and creativity in day to day life, so why not also when it comes to designing and decorating our homes? Nobody wants their home to be exactly like their neighbours', and with so many exciting and 'out-there' designs which are also completely practical, we really shouldn't settle for mainstream, mass-produced furniture.
Take a look at this collection of designs, ranging from quirky to wonderfully weird, to help you choose which unique pieces suit your home (and your style) best:
We know what you're thinking: how!? This amazing coffee table could be straight out of an exclusive art gallery. Made from toughened glass and steel, the glass table top appears to be suspended above the gold 'helium' balloons which are ready to drift up, up and away. Proclaiming to play with the concepts of gravity, geometry and illusion, Duffy London have achieved something quite special here.
Need some more colour in your life? Get all you need in one piece of furniture! This patchwork chair by Kelly Swallow rebels against minimalistic trends and encourages you to be bolder and brighter. In taking a traditional wooden chair frame and covering it in eye-catching velvet and silk squares, they create something of a contradiction. This unique piece appeals to those amongst us who prefer vintage-style mismatched furniture with buckets of personality.
This stunning white marble mirror is chic and timeless. Marble has long been associated with the grand, important buildings of the past, and is still considered a mark of class and quality. If you want to create such an image without investing in something as extravagant as marble floors, smaller furnishings can look equally as regal without being overly showy.
This kooky looking wardrobe has been given a new lease of life, with its tired exterior carefully hand-painted and finished by the designers at Narcissus Road Furniture Design. The idea behind the project is to take unwanted vintage furniture and recycle, or 'upcycle', each piece to make it attractive and usable for many more years to come. Often, when vintage furniture is restored, it is either done so to resemble its original state, or in the popular shabby-chic style. This wardrobe is far edgier and unusual, and though it might not suit every home, it is certainly unique!
These coffee tables have a simple basket design and pixelated, grainy surfaces that create an impression of tactility. If you're trying to avoid traditional and mainstream designs, these tables could be exactly what you're looking for. Though they look fairly minimalistic, the designers haven't skimped on the detail.
3D wall art is the way forward: this 'Hive' shelf is an inspired way to keep your office clutter away from your workspace, or even to display your favourite ornaments and photos in a modern and creative way. The shelves form a curved shaped resembling a piece of honeycomb, and this is all that's required to make the otherwise minimalist design stand out.
Many people would go out of their way to avoid graffiti in or outside of their homes, but this table doesn't seem to have received the news. Rebellious, fun and modern, this coffee table is perfect if a 'grown-up home' isn't on your checklist just yet. Seemingly inspired by skate parks and grungy, underground clubs, the design somehow retains a certain composure and tidiness that makes it suitable for a cool, contemporary home.
