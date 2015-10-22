Your simple guide to rustic lodge chic

As the days grow colder and the nights draw in, one thing is consuming our thoughts: how can we create a warm and cosy home that takes inspiration from rustic lodges? Think about it for a minute… soft throws, plush rugs and décor that wouldn't look out of place in a hunting lodge all speak of one thing and that's romantic winter nights in front of the fire and we want that!
Taking inspiration from nature is not a new thing but the way natural materials can be repurposed, upcycled or used as inspiration is constantly evolving so take a look at our tips for creating a rustic lodge style home and see if you are tempted to bring the outdoors in this winter!
Helsinki Design have created something truly staggering here; a chair that can seamlessly integrate itself into any setting whilst bringing a sense of rustic lodge chic that is cosy but not overpowering. Clever stuff indeed but there can be little wonder why people find this fur covered chair so appealing!
Bringing to mind thoughts of open fires, snuggling under blankets and cool crisp winter days, we love the contrast of the soft fur against the pale bare wooden frame and could imagine a larger version of this chair making the perfect sofa in a lodge style living room. Absolute perfection!
While natural wood floorboards are about as rustic as you can get, the addition of a natural animal hide rug only adds to the overall impression of a rustic country style lodge!
This beautiful cow hide rug complements the white of the skirting board and brings out the natural warm tones of the floor thanks to the chocolate brown panels. Soft underfoot and delightfully striking, this choice of floor accessory might not be to everybody's taste but we think it works wonderfully, especially within a rustic framework.
If a genuine hide rug is not to your taste you can achieve the rustic lodge style through the use of faux fur or similarly fluffy fabrics, particularly in the guise of a large bed throw.
It's not only the living room that lends itself well to a lodge theme, though woodburners and animal skins do create the look effortlessly. Bedrooms can join in the fun too and, with an extra large fur throw and matching cushions on your bed, there can be no escaping what look you are going for. We love this example, with inflections of paler colours gently breaking up the super dark space and placed next to the gnarled branch lamp base, rustic influences can be felt throughout.
When rustic lodge inspiration strikes be sure to include it every room of your home, even the smallest and most private one!
Antlers, when collected sustainably and not as a result of hunting, make for a beautiful and different addition to your home but don't only think of them as wall decorations, try doing something bit out of the prdinary. We think the chandelier in this bathroom is absolutely gorgeous and really makes a style statement. Alongside the other rustic elements of the room, we could almost believe we were in a wood cabin in the forest somewhere, just waiting for winter to be over! The perfect addition to an already cohesive space, the light fixture really is something else.
Okay, so this might not be made of real antlers or animal hides but for those of you that love the look of rustic lodge styling but not necessarily the materials, this is a great compromise.
Made from wood, this stag bust in the style of a hunting trophy, is a fantastic piece of wall art that would effectively support a rustic theme that was a little more subtle or pared back. We can imagine a slouchy leather sofa, thick wool throw and a roaring woodburner all being the perfect accompanying items for a piece such as this, which has the added bonus of ensuring that no animals were harmed during its production! Style and ethics!
Aren't these fluffy sheepskin cushions delightful? Even though the bar and foot stools are featured in an ultra modern kitchen, it is undeniable that they have a certain rustic lodge appeal to them but with a funky and design inspired twist.
The coloured hides have made for incredibly stylish and high end items of furniture and while the cream and even grey cushions could be considered more traditional, we can't help but picture the purple and peacock blue in our homes. The natural wood stool legs help to ground the pieces back into nature and more traditional styles but they are so adaptable they could be placed anywhere and look amazing!
