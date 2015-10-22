Your simple guide to rustic lodge chic

As the days grow colder and the nights draw in, one thing is consuming our thoughts: how can we create a warm and cosy home that takes inspiration from rustic lodges? Think about it for a minute… soft throws, plush rugs and décor that wouldn't look out of place in a hunting lodge all speak of one thing and that's romantic winter nights in front of the fire and we want that!

Taking inspiration from nature is not a new thing but the way natural materials can be repurposed, upcycled or used as inspiration is constantly evolving so take a look at our tips for creating a rustic lodge style home and see if you are tempted to bring the outdoors in this winter!