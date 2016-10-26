Your browser is out-of-date.

​Feng Shui tips: your bedroom in 10 really easy to do steps

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Luxury design house with Balinese flair, Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

In addition to concrete possessions and beautiful spaces, good luck and peace are some of the intangibles that all of us also crave. And if you go by the ancient Chinese method of Feng Shui, then you know that beautiful spaces and good luck can be linked up through design and style.

The key is to keep the chi (a Chinese word meaning “aliveness”, “life force” or “energy”) flowing, and to deflect any negative energy that may enter your room—and your life. 

If this sounds promising to you, then let’s focus on the most intimate space in the entire house – your bedroom.

1. Sleep against a wall

Vivienda Martinez de la Rosa, Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Modern style bedroom
Feng Shui tells you not to place the bed in the middle of the room, and that your head needs to be supported by a solid wall directly behind you.

2. Place some flowers

Audrie chest of drawers Loaf Rustic style bedroom
Although flower energy, according to Feng Shui, is neutral, there is no denying that they provide a great sense of aesthetic beauty, as well as pleasing fragrances. 

So by all means, place a bouquet of your favourite florals in your bedroom.

3. Be careful with your mirror

Modern Bedroom Casa Più Arredamenti modern bedroom
Don’t have a reflective surface face you as you sleep, as that can play with negative energy. If you cannot move that mirror that’s facing your bed, then cover it with a blanket before you go to sleep. 

In addition, remove all elements from your room that you don’t use to avoid negative energy. This translates into getting rid of clutter and cleaning out your cupboards and closets on a regular basis, which we, of course, fully support!

4. Use soothing colours

Leman Street, The Manser Practice Architects + Designers The Manser Practice Architects + Designers Modern style bedroom
Good bedroom décor will promote the best flow of energy for restorative sleep and sexual healing. Therefore, opt for neutral colours or “skin tones”.

As we know the colours of human skin vary from pale white to rich chocolate brown, which therefore means you are allowed to choose any of these to become your main colour palette.

5. Decorate in pairs

EIY HOUSE Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern style bedroom
Try and keep pairs in your bedroom, such as two or four candles. If you have a painting against the wall, good fortune will smile on you if there are two people in the painting. 

And to really increase the positive chi in the room, place a small water feature (or a picture of water) along with something blue in the east side of your room.

6. Sleep on a proper bed

Master Bedroom Ruth Noble Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards
Make sure your bed is of a good height and that positive chi can flow underneath it. That means no built-in storage drawers underneath the bed, which can block the good energy that needs to circulate around your bed and body.

7. Sleep away from the door

Edinburgh Town House, Neale Smith Photography Neale Smith Photography Eclectic style bedroom
Whether it’s the door to the hallway, en suite bathroom, or patio, make sure the bed is not in line with it, but rather placed diagonally from the door. 

You still want to be able to see the door, however, as this can help you gain control over your life.

8. Mind the gaps

Bedroom Baufritz (UK) Ltd. Modern style bedroom
Want to avoid possible disturbances in the intimacy department? 

Then don’t push the one side of the bed against a wall; the partner sleeping on the inside will feel trapped in the relationship, as the positive chi won’t be able to reach him or her.

9. Opt for soft lighting

Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors - House in Northwood, London, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern style bedroom
To ensure a serene vibe in the bedroom, avoid harsh and bright lighting. And don’t place a ceiling light directly above the bed. Instead, opt for wall sconces or table lamps with soft lights, and try to get as much natural light into the room as possible. 

From lighting designers to interior designers, we have them all here on homify, and much more. Check out our professionals page.

10. Let go of the TV

Коллекция Mestre, Fratelli Barri Fratelli Barri Classic style bedroom
A television, computer, or exercise equipment will destroy the good energy in your bedroom, as they bring the stressful vibes into your intimate space. This can mean bad news for your relationship, so rather restrict movie night to the living room! 

Don’t worry, we’ll show you: How To Create The Ideal TV Area.

10 pro secrets that'll easily improve your garden
Do you believe in the power of Feng Shui?

