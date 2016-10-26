​Feng Shui tips: your bedroom in 10 really easy to do steps

In addition to concrete possessions and beautiful spaces, good luck and peace are some of the intangibles that all of us also crave. And if you go by the ancient Chinese method of Feng Shui, then you know that beautiful spaces and good luck can be linked up through design and style.

The key is to keep the chi (a Chinese word meaning “aliveness”, “life force” or “energy”) flowing, and to deflect any negative energy that may enter your room—and your life.

If this sounds promising to you, then let’s focus on the most intimate space in the entire house – your bedroom.