Before and After: The Incredible Restored Villa

Taking a beautiful but somewhat dated property, Ottenvaneck Architects took on the challenge of creating a modern, light and spacious villa. What they achieved is nothing short of miraculous and provides endless inspiration for restoration addicts and fellow designers, but what makes it so special?

The project shows how a total remodelling can lead to a seemingly brand new home that is unrecognisable compared to its former incarnation. Whilst the existing building was used as efficiently as possible and provided the team with a good basis, through special construction and development, and in line with some surprising ideas and a new decorating scheme, the old house was soon forgotten.

Take a look at this incredible transformation and see if you are inspired to renovate your home!