This Terrace's Modern Kitchen Extension was a Hit

Terrace houses make up a significant part of the urban character of Britain's villages, towns and cities. And because many of us have lived in, or had close relatives who owned, a terrace, we all feel a certain affection for these uniquely British homes.

However, that's not to say that terraces make the perfect home. Far from it, actually! You'll find that many older terraces suffer from issues such as a lack of natural insulation, poor light penetration and a cluttered layout to name just a few. Thankfully, there are skilled professionals out there, such as Designcubed, who specialise in modernising these homes.

Let's begin exploring this terrace's modern extension!