This Terrace's Modern Kitchen Extension was a Hit

Terrace houses make up a significant part of the urban character of Britain's villages, towns and cities. And because many of us have lived in, or had close relatives who owned, a terrace, we all feel a certain affection for these uniquely British homes.
However, that's not to say that terraces make the perfect home. Far from it, actually! You'll find that many older terraces suffer from issues such as a lack of natural insulation, poor light penetration and a cluttered layout to name just a few. Thankfully, there are skilled professionals out there, such as Designcubed, who specialise in modernising these homes.
Let's begin exploring this terrace's modern extension!
Due to the age of the building and the way it was all laid out, the former rooms inside the terrace never felt how they should. This was especially true on the ground floor where there was a cramped arrangement, poor light penetration and little connectivity to the garden. All this changed following the renovation.
Bi-folding doors open out onto a paved garden, creating a light and airy setting right inside the main living room. The sleek style of the doors suit the contemporary style of the extension.
The design concept for the extension was always going to be influenced by current interior design trends. We can see from our position how the extension offers a wide and open living space that's uninterrupted by internal walls or other bulky design aspects.
We like how this space offers plenty of room for everything, with clearly defined zones for the separate uses. Through the type of piece and their placement within the extension, we can naturally identify each with its use.
Housed inside the extension is a fully fledged kitchen, formal dining area and a casual lounge.
The perfect kitchen is entirely personal, but we feel that most would crave a cooking space like the one pictured here.
This kitchen reflects so much about the family that owns it. Tactically, the owners requested for their kitchen to contain as much storage as physically possible, resulting in a neat and clutter-free space.
Take note of the fridge, which comes complete both a small freezer and a wine cooler. This A-rated unit also makes for a sound eco-investment.
Did we mention that this kitchen has polished concrete worktops? You can see them in all their glory in the image above.
Notice how seamlessly the sink unit and cooking top are integrated into the tailor-moulded concrete slab. The marvellously raw look of the concrete appears all the more impressive when both natural and artificial kitchen lighting is shining down upon it.
The modern kitchen offers more options than a place to prepare meals. This kitchen acts as the heart of the home and is to be utilised for a number of different purposes.
Two timber bar stools find their place alongside the counter top, affording the family the opportunity to quickly sit down for their morning coffee and toast. The bar is often in play when guests drop by since it offers prime position for conversation with those cooking.
On homify, we're fascinated by people's dining rooms and love to take inspiration whenever possible. This dining space will appeal to lovers of vintage furniture since the timber table and chairs are all sourced from second-hand furniture stores.
The focus of the lounge was to provide a sense of openness to those relaxing in this space. The sofa is positioned strategically underneath the skylights, offering those sitting underneath a chance to feel the sunshine beaming down upon them.
