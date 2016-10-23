Top 5 Projects of the Week: Kitchen Renovation SOS Special

Sunday mornings always mean one thing on homify: time for our weekly Top 5! It's your one-stop-shop for all the best ideas, most inspiring solutions and clever designs we've featured in our magazine over the last seven days.

Saying we've seen some incredible creativity would be an understatement, so wouldn't it be a crying shame if any of them passed you by? To avoid that we can revisit them them.

Getting things off with a bang are 3 kitchen transformations that'll make yours seem easy, and we'll also show you how to avoid the common kitchen renovation mistakes people make. Sticking with a theme, we'll take a look at those décor mistakes you shouldn’t make (but probably do) before heading outside (grab a jacket) and to fill you with ideas to create a garden your guests won't want to leave.

Finally, have you ever considered designing your own home? If so, you're in luck because we'll round things off with 20 façades in 3D that are sure to fill you with inspiration.

Enjoy!