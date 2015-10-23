The Picture Perfect Penthouse

From the opposite perspective you get a very nice view of the concrete steps that lead up to the sleeping and bathing areas, all of which are found off the landing that culminates in the crystal clear balcony that can be seen here.

The industrial vibe of the space can be easily identified from this angle and, while concrete, white paint and brushed steel can combine to be cold and impersonal, in this apartment they are anything but. Perhaps it is the inclusion of art on the walls that helps to soften the space but, either way, it looks nothing short of enticing to us!