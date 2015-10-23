The Picture Perfect Penthouse

Located in Vienna, the experts from the Atelier Wienzeile invite you to enjoy a penthouse created by them. With increasing natural lighting being the main concern, they had to work in strict accordance with not only building regulations but also the Department of Architecture and Urban Design.
Bright, beautiful and surprisingly modern inside, take a look at the end result and see if you are impressed by what has been achieved in this spectacular penthouse.
The outside of this top floor apartment enchants with a dreamlike look and we are instantly in the realms of fairytale. Designed to bring as much light as possible into the living quarters, 18sqm of studio glazing, several skylights and various other glazed additions were created especially for this project by Atelier Wienzeile and the amount of illumination they bring is astounding. Add to this that they also allow sensational views over the rooftops of Vienna and we know that this is a very special property indeed.
Enter the attic through the front door and the immediate view of the property is that of an open gallery, which includes 170sqm of liveable space. Due to the many windows that we saw from the exterior, the residence is very bright and friendly despite it having been decided that as a contrast, the design of the interior space would be inherently industrial in style. Clean lines, bold colour accents in red, green and blue and the floating staircase made of concrete all provide a modern touch in this wonderful penthouse.
From the opposite perspective you get a very nice view of the concrete steps that lead up to the sleeping and bathing areas, all of which are found off the landing that culminates in the crystal clear balcony that can be seen here.
The industrial vibe of the space can be easily identified from this angle and, while concrete, white paint and brushed steel can combine to be cold and impersonal, in this apartment they are anything but. Perhaps it is the inclusion of art on the walls that helps to soften the space but, either way, it looks nothing short of enticing to us!
The kitchen, dining area and terrace are all merged into a continuous and open plan living area here with sliding doors allowing plenty of light into the interior, while also giving easy access to the newly created balcony.
We love the considered use of space that sees everything within easy reach of everything else, from the kitchen to the table and the table to the outside. Ideal for socialising, the large table offers opportunities for big gatherings, while the simple and modern kitchen suggests that chefs need to be tidy as they cook, otherwise everyone will see their mess!
Here we see the kitchen from another angle, which makes it more apparent that it has been accessorised with warm colours. White cabinets and the table and chairs in a light wood all provide the perfect basis for a splash of vibrancy and red fits the bill ideally.
With one section of the kitchen being a movable island unit, flexibility and adaptability have been built into this functional and beautiful spot so for large gatherings the island could be simply moved out of the way to increase floor space. Or when a dinner party is in full swing, chefs can cook close to the diners so as to not miss any valuable conversation. Perfect!
To the back of the kitchen is the main living room where the designers have remained faithful to the style consistently being opted for throughout the property and chosen two plain black leather sofas and an elongated coffee table with casters. All the furniture is straight and angular and most of it appears moveable too, giving the impression that this is a house that likes to be able to change and evolve according to need.
With modern building technology and controlled ventilation of the living space through air conditioning and floor and wall heating in place, this is a property that boasts a beautiful and traditional exterior with a fantastically forward-thinking and future proofed interior. What a combination!
