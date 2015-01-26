English cottages

A quintessentially English cottage in the country, untouched by time and surrounded by rolling hills, is a popular aspiration for many home owners. When we imagine a typical English cottage we think of cosy interiors, roaring fires, traditional features and exposed stone walls. Living in an English cottage is synonymous with a peaceful, outdoorsy lifestyle and an appreciation of the simple things, away from the rat-race that drives city life. The English cottage has become a symbol for a certain mentality and approach to life, which possibly explains its aspirational status. That said, the little old country cottage also has a lot going for it in the way of design, too. The interiors are mostly practical, comfortable and homely, and incorporate original features, vintage or antique furniture, and elements of shabby chic.

Of course, you don't have to own a cottage in the country to recreate these styles in your own home. Today we're considering what constitutes country cottage style to give you some ideas on how to apply these interior trends, regardless of your location. The carefree, country life mentality is, however, all down to you!