The Tea House

Created by Artect Design, the T house is a stunning family home that uses every nuance of available space to good effect. From a study area in the kitchen through to a well-placed timber clad garage, this is a home that seeks to prove that if you can dream it, you can build it.
Though not an enormous property, the T house has been designed in such a way that all needs are catered for with ease thanks to a combination of open plan living spaces and private rooms, so let's take a look inside and see if you are impressed and surprised by what has been achieved.
There is no doubting the fantastic design talents of the team at Artect Design when you look at the outside of the T house. A beautifully modern and appealing home, featuring an unusual shape and layout, it has everything a modern design connoisseur could want.
A bright white rendered veranda offers a much coveted covered outdoor space and meets the vertical timber cladding of the garage seamlessly. With the lights on, the amber hue, honey wood and bright white all merge to create something that is so much more than a boxy and modern house; it is a home that invites you to come inside.
Many small houses have to forfeit the luxury of a garage, but not so in this example! With the entrance tucked neatly around the side of the property, onlookers will not see the 'inner workings' of the house, only the stunning exterior that we just looked at.
A fantastic way to introduce an extra building material as well as a hugely practical addition, the garage serves many functions and despite being deliberately constructed from wood, it doesn't look like an afterthought that has been stuck on at the last minute. It is a clearly considered and definite part of the structure as a whole and helps to define it as a piece of design history, rather than just another white new build.
Come into the house through the sliding doors under the veranda and you walk straight into an open plan kitchen, dining and living area that has clearly been designed with families in mind as kids have easy access to the television and parents can look on as they prepare dinner.
Finished throughout with white walls and wood flooring, the space feels warm and cosy but at the same time wonderfully uncluttered and airy. The sliding doors are, in part, to thank for this as they allow natural light to pour in and fill the space with freshness. We also think that the recessed lighting and illuminated media centre are strokes of genius that prevent bulky fixtures encroaching on the valuable space.
If we turn around to look at the open plan living space from another angle, we are met with this delightful scene. As we said, this is clearly a house that has been built with families and their needs in mind, but the inclusion of a small study zone is nothing short of inspired.
Encouraging family members to all convene in one space, this desk set up is the perfect location for kids to complete homework, with helpful parents on hand to give assistance when necessary, even when making the dinner. It also allows for easy monitoring of what they are looking at, as well as gentle encouragement when homework is not a much loved task!
As we walk through the rest of the house, we find what you would expect; modest bedrooms and a bathroom, but then there is this lovely spot. A quiet haven in a busy and, most likely, noisy family home, this secondary living space looks to be doubling up as a family room and library!
With built in storage provided, the floorspace can remain clear and feels much larger for it and by displaying belongings in the wall unit, there is no lack of personality or personalisation. We love the use of shelving as a corridor through to the other parts of the house too!
