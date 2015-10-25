The Tea House

Created by Artect Design, the T house is a stunning family home that uses every nuance of available space to good effect. From a study area in the kitchen through to a well-placed timber clad garage, this is a home that seeks to prove that if you can dream it, you can build it.

Though not an enormous property, the T house has been designed in such a way that all needs are catered for with ease thanks to a combination of open plan living spaces and private rooms, so let's take a look inside and see if you are impressed and surprised by what has been achieved.