The Home In The Clouds

When ground space comes at a premium, a tried and tested method for creating sizeable homes is to build up into the sky, with clever architecture and considered design playing an important role.
Kawaguchi have created a home that we think is utterly breathtaking, not only because of its height but also thanks to the views it offers and the light and uncluttered interior that makes for a welcoming and unique space. With a terrace garden and communal family areas included, this is a home that we know you will love so let's take a look.
If we pull back, you can start to gauge the scale of the house and how high up it has been built. Taking full advantage of the space available, this stunning build is almost Mediterranean in style and that wraparound balcony is making us want to tiptoe round to see what lies at the front.
At this angle, we can get a sense of just how much natural light must be pouring into the house and if it has been decorated in even a vaguely similar way to the exterior, it must be a warm and uplifting spot that is hard to compete with. We can't wait any longer, so let's take a look inside!
We love this picture as it succinctly sums up everything that Kawaguchi has accomplished, in one shot. The perfect render has been finished in a warm and neutral brown, giving it a sandy and natural feel, not to mention the fact that it is a perfect tonal companion to the rich red terracotta tiles and honey wood window frames. Angular lines compliment and mimic the vivid blue sea and sky horizon lines in the distance and at this height, you can see exactly what drove the build; the incredible view. Totally unhindered by other builds, the view is clear, as is the design vision for the property.
To say that this view was worth the wait would be a staggering understatement. Just look at the incredible scenes through the beautiful balcony window panes and then that extra high-level inclusion that looks to be framing the sky as a static tableau.
The view inside is incredible too, with a soft, warm light filling the space with ease and making for not only a cosy open plan area, but one that we can imagine looking beautiful regardless of the time of day and position of the sun. With views like that, we don't think we would bother with curtains or blinds either, in fact, the television seems almost redundant in comparison!
We love spaces that look to have been specifically designed with a purpose in mind and there can be little doubt that this corner was allocated for a cosy seating nook right from the start!
Finished in a sandy fabric, reminiscent of the building's exterior, the corner sofa looks so at home in this spot and with recessed lighting in place, this would be the perfect location for quiet reading or relaxation. With a light and neutral wall colour blending with various natural wood tones and the brown of the settee, a definitively honey based colour palette is in full effect and making easy work of turning this modern interior into a luxurious and happy home.
With so many amazing features all at play in this beautiful home, it would have been easy to install a simple kitchen, made from a neutral wood, and think nothing more of it, but instead, the design team have identified an opportunity to make doubly good use of the unique view that this house enjoys.
By selecting a brushed metal to make the cabinets, worktops and splashback from and by choosing appliances finished in the same way, the bright and clear view of the sky and sea is being reflected on their surfaces, making it bounce around the home even more. Set in a corner, the kitchen could have become a little dark, but by employing this clever technique, every iota of space in the is home has been kept airy, bright and beautiful.
In case you were wondering who would get the most benefit from the high window in the living space, the answer is anybody who sits at this viewing gallery! Featured above the corner sofa on the lower level, this gallery is positioned perfectly for enjoying the view and looking out to calm blue water, so we can imagine children sitting here to complete homework, or first time visitors to the house who have yet to appreciate the window.
A wonderfully quiet and restful area, this really would make a great workstation, especially for writers, as one look up and all the inspiration they could ever need is right there in front of them.
When your home is fortunate enough to be the recipient of amazing light, it seems a shame and almost redundant not to take advantage of it. We love that this aspect has not been overlooked and that a terrace garden has been included in the design of this house, complete with sun loving tropical foliage and potted plants. Big enough for some chairs, this spot is a lovely extension of the warm and relaxing interior and were this any other house, we could imagine it being hard to go back inside.
