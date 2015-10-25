The Home In The Clouds

When ground space comes at a premium, a tried and tested method for creating sizeable homes is to build up into the sky, with clever architecture and considered design playing an important role.

Kawaguchi have created a home that we think is utterly breathtaking, not only because of its height but also thanks to the views it offers and the light and uncluttered interior that makes for a welcoming and unique space. With a terrace garden and communal family areas included, this is a home that we know you will love so let's take a look.