London restoration ideas from British period architecture

Seeing the potential for restoration in an unloved but impressive home takes a trained eye and the team at Grand Design London have exactly that skill.

Where some may have looked at a run down and dated property on Trinity Road and seen something not worth saving or something that would take too much work, they opted to undertake a full, top-to-bottom renovation and refurbishment project that not only returned the house to its former glory, but exceeded it.

Complete with an extension, specially built timber kitchen and countless rooms finished to the highest specifications possible, this is one property that deserves more than just a fleeting glimpse.

Let's take a look inside so you can see for yourself the incredible restoration that has occurred.