7 tips for incorporating wood into your home

Natural materials don't get much more malleable and beautiful than wood but knowing how to use it in your home, without taking on a chalet appearance, can be tricky. How much is too much and what shades will work well with your design scheme? These are valid questions and we are here to answer them for you!
If you are keen to bring the outdoors in and use wood in your home, take a look at our tips for doing just that and prepare to be inspired but please leave the felling and chopping to the experts!
Wood flooring always has and always will be a firm favourite in every home. From rustically repaired original floorboards through to beautiful laminate, there is an ideal solution for everyone, but we are huge fans of perfectly polished solid wood, such as this.
The rich and varied tones of the wood shine through effortlessly and bring a natural warmth, not to mention a hint of luxury, to any room and have the added bonus of being nice and smooth underfoot. With a floor such as this one installed in your home, we'd be willing to bet that you never buy another rug or pair of slippers!
We are so used to seeing perfectly finished wood furniture and polished floors that it can be surprisingly easy to forget how wood looks in its most natural state, but that is no longer an issue with mantlepieces as beautiful, rustic and eye-catching as this one.
Constructed from a huge slab of roughly cut wood and two in-tact logs, this mantelpiece really sets the tone for the whole room and yet doesn't seek to be the star attraction. That's what we love about wood; thanks to being a natural material, it is able to blend and camouflage itself in any space, allowing more showy items to steal focus. So elegant in its simplicity, this is one mantle that we will be using as inspiration for our own homes!
Staircases come in a variety of styles and sizes, but when it comes to using wood, we think nothing is better than letting the natural beauty and strength shine through.
This chunky, rustic and deceptively simple spiral staircase has been constructed from sizeable slabs of wood, all perfectly balanced and cantilevered from a central pivot point. Having been created to fit a specific space, it looks utterly at home and undeniably eye-catching. In fact, we think you'd need to issue a warning with it so that guests don't take a tumble while they stare at their feet instead of watching where they are going!
Yes, we know this is technically a front door for Hobbits, but it is a wonderful example of how you can use your imagination and interests to dictate your home decor! Cabanes du Varon have created an amazing space, filled with natural materials, but it is the front door that we want you to really focus on.
Perfectly formed for the opening, painted in a bright colour and wonderfully inviting; these are all elements that you can bring to your own entrance way, though perhaps in a more traditional sense. A large wooden front door adds a sense of gravitas to your property and gives a great sense of what lies behind it, when finished in a handpicked colour and with bespoke hardware. You may not have a circular door, but a wooden one is well within your means and a perfect starting point for your relationship with all things wood.
Maybe we are starting to feel festive already, but sleigh beds are really grabbing our attention, especially this stunning one carved from delicious dark wood!
So opulent and cosy in style, wooden sleigh beds are a great way to introduce natural materials into your bedroom and we don't just mean wood. Lending themselves perfectly to the addition of chunky wool or animal hide throws, there is a certain rustic meets luxury charm about these wonderful Scandinavian imports. Adding practicality to beauty, we love the integral drawers that offer fantastic storage and in this wood panelled room, think the bed looks nothing short of amazing.
If huge beds, stripped floors and bespoke staircases aren't quite what you had in mind, how about taking it down a notch and looking at a far simpler way to incorporate wood into your home? Kitchen worktops offer practicality, stunning aesthetics and value for money, so can be a great way to update your home without breaking the bank.
This dark wood butcher's block installation has us reaching for the phone to call our local timber yard and having been perfectly matched to the cabinet and drawer handles, it looks perfectly at home in this lovely space. By including a small splashback edging in the same wood, the kitchen as a whole looks as though it has been in situ forever and we love it's timeless appearance.
Ok, so if you have read through this Ideabook and found yourself nodding along or thinking that wood really does look great in the home, why not just go for something really adventurous? Yes, we are talking about building yourself a wood cabin house!
Stunning for rural locations, wood cabins offer a rustic chic that is hard to beat, while being warm and cosy on the inside. The really funny things is, you could include all of our previous ideas into a cabin and it wouldn't look too over the top, in fact, it would look perfectly planned and symbiotic, so what are you waiting for?
