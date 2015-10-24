7 tips for incorporating wood into your home

Natural materials don't get much more malleable and beautiful than wood but knowing how to use it in your home, without taking on a chalet appearance, can be tricky. How much is too much and what shades will work well with your design scheme? These are valid questions and we are here to answer them for you!

If you are keen to bring the outdoors in and use wood in your home, take a look at our tips for doing just that and prepare to be inspired but please leave the felling and chopping to the experts!