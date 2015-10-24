Detached house styles you'll love

When it comes to choosing their dream house many people like the idea of not having neighbours and add detached to their list of essential criteria. There is, however, an unfortunate association that detached homes tend to cost significantly more and while this can be true, financial factors are far more affected by what style of house you own, rather than if it is joined to another or not.
Whether you are looking for a quiet country retreat, a traditional estate or even something a little more unusual, detached houses offer you the freedom to go as wild as your planning permission will let you, without fear of backlash from your neighbours.
Take a look at our top picks of detached house styles and see if you could be tempted to say goodbye to neighbours forever!
Certain house styles really suit being detached and wood cabins are one of them, not just because they are often set in a woodland location, but because they are frequently built on a large scale and with sociable families in mind.
We have seen few cabins that haven't had extensive outdoor areas, perfect for al fresco dining and cooking, so we think it is just as much a practicality issue as an aesthetic one that prevents cabins from having adjoined neighbours. Add to this the fact that roofs are often steeply angled to be reminiscent of mountainside chalets and you can see why these fabulous wooden creations are best left solitary! This amazing example, from Tangentes Architects, demonstrates exactly what we mean!
Living on one story has been enjoying a revival of fortunes recently, with modern builds taking inspiration from traditional bungalows of the past to create elongated open plan living spaces that everyone can enjoy. What we particularly like, is when these one-floor creations are left detached.
Though mirrored designs can look amazing, semi-detached living just doesn't seem to fit bungalow designs, as they look like they should be individual pods, designed and engineered to offer quiet and free flowing style that is uninterrupted by a conjoined property that could be finished in a wildly different style, should the owners choose to do so. Instead, we think solitary single-storey houses are the epitome of quiet and refined living and naturally lend themselves to high end finishes and well thought out garden. Bliss!
If you are fortunate enough to be in a position to commission a totally new build, there is no doubt that you will have acquired a plot that allows your finished home to be detached. Why build your own home if you are going to have to butt up against someone else's?
Ultra modern designs, such as this astonishing example are best suited to being detached, as your wild plans and individual tastes may look jarring next to someone else's, plus if you plan to go subterranean, you could compromise the stability of a neighbouring property! Left to their own devices and plots of land, ultra modern detached homes can be unapologetic in their completion, encouraging adventurous architecture and daring design to reign supreme.
Not all detached houses look like something from the space age that has landed in a field, in fact, some of the most traditional and heritage infused homes in the country are free of neighbours, such as this lovely period property.
Before housing demand took hold, houses were able to enjoy a large garden and a lack of adjoining properties and we are glad to see that some of these still remain. Large but not overly excessive in size, this home is gorgeous, having been built in warm red brick and natural stone and exudes a natural elegance and class that terraced houses can find difficult to master.
Take a traditional barn, add some clever glazing and what do you have? A traditional property with a modern edge to it!
Finished in black cladding and having been topped off with a dark roof, this is one property that would be totally unsuited to having neighbours as there would be little chance of them opting for the same finish, resulting in a disjointed and odd combined façade. It does, however, look beautiful and striking when left on its own and with the open plan interior mirroring the lack of dividing walls on the outside, we think this is house that was destined to be alone.
For homes that seek to be camouflaged by their surroundings, being detached is the natural choice and allows for fewer monolithic installations to detract from the natural beauty of the area.
We love this home, which has been created in a wonderfully rural setting that has clearly been the inspiration for natural stonework walls and a blended roof. Had there been neighbours to contend and confer with, the overall design might have been vastly different and far more 'standard', but with free reign to create exactly what they wanted, the owners have clearly had a lot of fun infusing this project with their individual taste.
