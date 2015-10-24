Detached house styles you'll love

When it comes to choosing their dream house many people like the idea of not having neighbours and add detached to their list of essential criteria. There is, however, an unfortunate association that detached homes tend to cost significantly more and while this can be true, financial factors are far more affected by what style of house you own, rather than if it is joined to another or not.

Whether you are looking for a quiet country retreat, a traditional estate or even something a little more unusual, detached houses offer you the freedom to go as wild as your planning permission will let you, without fear of backlash from your neighbours.

Take a look at our top picks of detached house styles and see if you could be tempted to say goodbye to neighbours forever!