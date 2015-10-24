Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Detached house styles you'll love

press profile homify press profile homify
La casa del tejado hasta el suelo. Becerril de la Sierra, Madrid, Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to choosing their dream house many people like the idea of not having neighbours and add detached to their list of essential criteria. There is, however, an unfortunate association that detached homes tend to cost significantly more and while this can be true, financial factors are far more affected by what style of house you own, rather than if it is joined to another or not.

Whether you are looking for a quiet country retreat, a traditional estate or even something a little more unusual, detached houses offer you the freedom to go as wild as your planning permission will let you, without fear of backlash from your neighbours.

Take a look at our top picks of detached house styles and see if you could be tempted to say goodbye to neighbours forever!

Log cabin

Un chalet contemporain, Tangentes Architectes Tangentes Architectes Modern houses
Tangentes Architectes

Tangentes Architectes
Tangentes Architectes
Tangentes Architectes

Certain house styles really suit being detached and wood cabins are one of them, not just because they are often set in a woodland location, but because they are frequently built on a large scale and with sociable families in mind. 

We have seen few cabins that haven't had extensive outdoor areas, perfect for al fresco dining and cooking, so we think it is just as much a practicality issue as an aesthetic one that prevents cabins from having adjoined neighbours. Add to this the fact that roofs are often steeply angled to be reminiscent of mountainside chalets and you can see why these fabulous wooden creations are best left solitary! This amazing example, from Tangentes Architects, demonstrates exactly what we mean!

Bungalow

Achter de dijk - Verbouwing van een jaren 60 bungalow tot familievilla , ara | antonia reif architectuur ara | antonia reif architectuur
ara | antonia reif architectuur

ara | antonia reif architectuur
ara | antonia reif architectuur
ara | antonia reif architectuur

Living on one story has been enjoying a revival of fortunes recently, with modern builds taking inspiration from traditional bungalows of the past to create elongated open plan living spaces that everyone can enjoy. What we particularly like, is when these one-floor creations are left detached.

Though mirrored designs can look amazing, semi-detached living just doesn't seem to fit bungalow designs, as they look like they should be individual pods, designed and engineered to offer quiet and free flowing style that is uninterrupted by a conjoined property that could be finished in a wildly different style, should the owners choose to do so. Instead, we think solitary single-storey houses are the epitome of quiet and refined living and naturally lend themselves to high end finishes and well thought out garden. Bliss!

Ultra modern

Villa Nieuw Kagelink, ten dAm Architecten ten dAm Architecten Modern houses Wood
ten dAm Architecten

ten dAm Architecten
ten dAm Architecten
ten dAm Architecten

If you are fortunate enough to be in a position to commission a totally new build, there is no doubt that you will have acquired a plot that allows your finished home to be detached. Why build your own home if you are going to have to butt up against someone else's?

Ultra modern designs, such as this astonishing example are best suited to being detached, as your wild plans and individual tastes may look jarring next to someone else's, plus if you plan to go subterranean, you could compromise the stability of a neighbouring property! Left to their own devices and plots of land, ultra modern detached homes can be unapologetic in their completion, encouraging adventurous architecture and daring design to reign supreme.

Traditional

Traditional Farmhouse Kitchen Extension, Oxfordshire, HollandGreen HollandGreen Country style houses
HollandGreen

Traditional Farmhouse Kitchen Extension, Oxfordshire

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Not all detached houses look like something from the space age that has landed in a field, in fact, some of the most traditional and heritage infused homes in the country are free of neighbours, such as this lovely period property.

Before housing demand took hold, houses were able to enjoy a large garden and a lack of adjoining properties and we are glad to see that some of these still remain. Large but not overly excessive in size, this home is gorgeous, having been built in warm red brick and natural stone and exudes a natural elegance and class that terraced houses can find difficult to master.

Traditional with a twist

maison G, Lode Architecture Lode Architecture Minimalist houses
Lode Architecture

Lode Architecture
Lode Architecture
Lode Architecture

Take a traditional barn, add some clever glazing and what do you have? A traditional property with a modern edge to it!

Finished in black cladding and having been topped off with a dark roof, this is one property that would be totally unsuited to having neighbours as there would be little chance of them opting for the same finish, resulting in a disjointed and odd combined façade. It does, however, look beautiful and striking when left on its own and with the open plan interior mirroring the lack of dividing walls on the outside, we think this is house that was destined to be alone.

Rural

La casa del tejado hasta el suelo. Becerril de la Sierra, Madrid, Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

For homes that seek to be camouflaged by their surroundings, being detached is the natural choice and allows for fewer monolithic installations to detract from the natural beauty of the area.

We love this home, which has been created in a wonderfully rural setting that has clearly been the inspiration for natural stonework walls and a blended roof. Had there been neighbours to contend and confer with, the overall design might have been vastly different and far more 'standard', but with free reign to create exactly what they wanted, the owners have clearly had a lot of fun infusing this project with their individual taste.

For more home building inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: An Unusual Twist: The Windowless House.

7 tips for incorporating wood into your home
Would you choose to live in a detached house? Tell us below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks