A Dream Home Down Under

This spectacular home from Australian designers, Moda Interiors, is an award-winning example of minimalist architecture. With industrial influences, this home is cutting edge and modern yet still practical and family-friendly. Numerous, spacious rooms are furnished in a contemporary style, as you can see from the following images, taken by specialist architectural photographers D-Max Photography.

This property comprises of a bar, dining area and lounge that overlooks an outdoor pool and deck, indoor and outdoor kitchens, walk-in wardrobe and a home office, to name just a few of the highlights. Though the décor in each room complements the adjacent space, the design is still characterful and eye-catching. A monochrome colour scheme exists throughout the property but the attention to detail, as well as the cool patterns and prints that are incorporated into the design, ensure that the home is lively and individual.

Moda's motivation is to create stunning homes that reflect the personalities and lifestyles of their owners and their success in achieving this goal secured them the 2014 HIA Bathroom Design Of The Year Award, as well as a finalist spot in the HIA Kitchen Design Of The Year shortlist.

Take a visual tour through this impressive home and see for yourself what all the fuss is about!