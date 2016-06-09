A Dream Home Down Under

This spectacular home from Australian designers, Moda Interiors, is an award-winning example of minimalist architecture. With industrial influences, this home is cutting edge and modern yet still practical and family-friendly. Numerous, spacious rooms are furnished in a contemporary style, as you can see from the following images, taken by specialist architectural photographers D-Max Photography.
This property comprises of a bar, dining area and lounge that overlooks an outdoor pool and deck, indoor and outdoor kitchens, walk-in wardrobe and a home office, to name just a few of the highlights. Though the décor in each room complements the adjacent space, the design is still characterful and eye-catching. A monochrome colour scheme exists throughout the property but the attention to detail, as well as the cool patterns and prints that are incorporated into the design, ensure that the home is lively and individual.
Moda's motivation is to create stunning homes that reflect the personalities and lifestyles of their owners and their success in achieving this goal secured them the 2014 HIA Bathroom Design Of The Year Award, as well as a finalist spot in the HIA Kitchen Design Of The Year shortlist.
Take a visual tour through this impressive home and see for yourself what all the fuss is about!
The front of the property is sleek and modern, which is a sign of what's to be found inside. The architecture consists of cubed sections that create interesting angles and perspectives and, like the interior of the property, the exterior is painted with neutral shades of grey, white and black.
The manicured front lawn contributes to the considered and controlled style attributable to this build. Everything down to the silver plaque displaying the home's name and number is modern and minimalist.
The indoor kitchen area is fresh and up-to-date, with all the mod cons and top quality fittings. Open plan living informs the layout's design and the kitchen leads onto the downstairs living room.
The living room has been finished to a high standard and photos, soft furnishings and a large bookcase, exhibiting contemporary ornaments and collectables, gives the room a personal feel.
Reflective surfaces and ceiling spotlights keep this kitchen looking bright and gleaming. The white walls and cabinets make the scullery look bigger, though we can't say there's any shortage of space in this family house.
There seems to be two of everything—an indoor and outdoor option—though with being located in sunny Perth, Western Australia, we can completely understand why it was designed this way!
This dining area is the perfect place for entertaining and hosting dinner parties, not least because it leads out onto the outdoor terrace and pool.
The large oak table and wonderfully quirky chairs with a nature inspired branch motif, can comfortably seat a large family at meal times. We can again see the recurring monochrome scheme in this room and everything is modern, chic and tidy.
Here is another perspective of the al fresco kitchen and dining area. Comfy, contemporary sofas provide the perfect spot to relax and watch the sun go down.
The grey floors, stark white walls and large tiles on the ceiling hint at industrial style without impinging on the homely feel.
The industrial influenced floating staircase with ceiling suspended cable balustrade is backed by a glass wall, which lets in plenty of light. The staircase looks almost magical and the minimum use of materials to connect the two floors creates an illusion of space and openness.
Marble floors create a feeling of grandeur and are another method of reflecting light and opening up the hallway.
The upstairs living area is luxurious, incorporating a velvet rug and plush ottoman for a burst of colour. Decorative pieces were carefully chosen, ensuring to be in keeping with the minimalistic interiors and we love the silver magicians sitting comfortably on the shelf.
The flatscreen TV is a focal point in this tech-friendly home. We'd certainly be quite happy to chill out watching films in this welcoming lounge all evening!
A super king size bed is the key feature of this stunning master bedroom and is appropriately decorated with simple and stylish covers and cushions.
The creative wall art gives the room personality but sticks to the black and white theme. The one thing that does stray is the peacock feather inspired rug. The unusual feature actually works really well, particularly with the retro style wallpaper, helping bring warmth into the monochrome space..
This bathroom is functional and smart. Distanced from traditional, classical and shabby-chic style, the room has been designed in accordance with the rest of the property. The giant bathtub looks as though it belongs to an elegant spa retreat and the huge, contemporary chandelier combines traditional glamour with modern artistry to dazzling effect.
