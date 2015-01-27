Exposed concrete homes

For lovers of modern, minimal, Bauhaus, Brutalist or industrial themes, exposed concrete is often a key element. Concrete has always been used as a building material; regularly used as a foundation, or as structural support. Slowly, its cold and and industrial look is becoming more popular in mainstream architecture, and is no longer being covered up by other materials or paint.

When done right, the raw nature of concrete looks sleek and modern, and can add a truly stunning visual element to your home. If you are curious to see how some home owners have openly embraced the minimalist appeal of concrete for both the exterior and interior of their homes, read on to find out more.