Exposed concrete homes

For lovers of modern, minimal, Bauhaus, Brutalist or industrial themes, exposed concrete is often a key element. Concrete has always been used as a building material; regularly used as a foundation, or as structural support. Slowly, its cold and and industrial look is becoming more popular in mainstream architecture, and is no longer being covered up by other materials or paint.
When done right, the raw nature of concrete looks sleek and modern, and can add a truly stunning visual element to your home. If you are curious to see how some home owners have openly embraced the minimalist appeal of concrete for both the exterior and interior of their homes, read on to find out more.
When we think of raw, exposed concrete used in a residential setting, immediately Japanese architecture springs to mind. The Japanese have long been known as masters of minimalism, and know all too well the visual appeal exposed concrete can add to your home. Rather than trying to paint or cover the exterior or interior of this home, the rough texture, and even the visibility of the small rod holes, are both clearly not trying to be hidden, but rather embraced to great visual effect.
Exposed concrete can also be used as the material of choice for the interior walls and floor of your home, too. Admittedly not for everyone, the eye popping effect a concrete interior presents can not be denied.
Brutalism is a term derived from the French term béton brut , which directly translates to ’raw concrete”, not from the English word brutal as the name may initially suggest. It was a post-war architectural movement which saw the use of a number of exposed materials such as steel and concrete to rebuild cities ravaged by war. To read more about Brutalist architecture, click here.
Concrete is not often the first choice of material for a kitchen benchtop, but as you can see, it looks brilliant in a modern kitchen setting. This concrete benchtop was part of a kitchen renovation of a Parisian loft, whose goal was to retain the look of raw concrete, whilst still being a practical space suitable for everyday use.
By treating the concrete to make the kitchen-stain resistant, then filling each hole by hand with a clear resign, a unique, smooth and functional benchtop was created, perfectly exemplifying the versatility of the material.
A very unique bathroom indeed, this room features in yet another Japanese home dominated by concrete. Again we can see how the architects have chosen not to try and hide the rod holes, but rather put them on show. The form lines are also clearly evident, showing where the molds of concrete come together. The industrial theme introduced by the concrete contrasts the unusual colour choice for the toilet, and even the toilet paper! To view the rest of this quirky home full of juxtaposing elements, click here.