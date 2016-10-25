This £75k Cottage Update was Worth Every Penny

This update to a historic miner's cottage by expert architects, Design Storey, creates a fascinating dialogue between old and new, and between the interiors and garden.

Unafraid to mix and match multiple design styles, it's a real eye-opener seeing Scandinavian and industrial elements placed right beside rustic and heritage features.

By removing a section of the cottage's rear wall and opening up the interiors to the garden, the home naturally encourages its inhabitants to engage all their senses.

Let's take a closer look…