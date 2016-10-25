This £75k Cottage Update was Worth Every Penny

This update to a historic miner's cottage by expert architects, Design Storey, creates a fascinating dialogue between old and new, and between the interiors and garden.
Unafraid to mix and match multiple design styles, it's a real eye-opener seeing Scandinavian and industrial elements placed right beside rustic and heritage features.
By removing a section of the cottage's rear wall and opening up the interiors to the garden, the home naturally encourages its inhabitants to engage all their senses.
Let's take a closer look…
Houses with a simple entrance can be the most inspirational, which is the case with this cottage.
Lushly planted garden beds adjacent to the cottage's stone walls draw you closer as you arrive at the newly renovated property. The main feature of the entrance, and the focus of our attention, are the natural stones forming the façade, which have been restored to their prime condition.
Ceramic pots and jars inside the hallway provide us with an idea as to what is to come inside.
The deep rich colour of the wooden ceiling beams and original stone tile flooring gives this lounge a distinctly rustic vibe. However, this setting doesn't feel dated or old-fashioned at all. The architects mixed in modern and Scandinavian influences to update this communal space for the contemporary family.
The timber and metal-framed coffee table is our favourite piece. Its vibrant appearance makes a perfect addition to a home with history. Patterned ornaments placed on top provide the finishing touch.
Keeping these old cottages warm and cosy can be a bit of a challenge, but not for these owners. The former fireplace has been gutted and was replaced with a modern woodburner, which can heat up the entire room in no time.
With a budget of £75,000, the team at Design Storey could update the cottage room by room. Inside the renovated bathroom design, the benefits of this generous budget are very obvious.
By including modern units in the room, Design Storey have given the eye a break from the dominant rustic elements. The floating toilet and sink units in particular make for a surprising decorative statement against the wood panels of the wall.
The combined dining and kitchen area is the masterpiece of the cottage with its mesmerising mix of influences. Along the side wall are industrial style cupboards and shelves loaded with restaurant-worthy appliances and kitchenware. Only the most prized appliances are displayed, with the remaining utensils hidden away in cleverly integrated storage compartments.
Contemporary stainless steel fixtures and modern spotlights give the room a clean edge, but the most noteworthy feature has more of a farmhouse feel to it. A re-purposed workbench stands in the centre of the room, acting as the main meal prep space and the focus of the scheme.
When the rear doors are folded across, this 90 m² cottage looks and feels significantly bigger than it actually is. Notice how natural light, views and natural ventilation is introduced to those inside the kitchen, making it the perfect space for cooking and entertaining.
The garden is the pride and joy of the owners and it's easy to see why.
Supplying the household with a constant source of fruit and vegetables is the well-maintained vegetable patch, whereas a new garden shed, built towards the rear border, keeps the many tools and garden equipment safe and sheltered.
