The ultimate British garden addition

If you have an abundance of free space in your garden and find yourself wishing for something different, then perhaps it's time to consider building your very own garden studio. Now, we know this may sound a little ambitious or costly but bare with us, perhaps we can convince you otherwise!
The garden studio featured in this Ideabook was designed with both leisure and work in mind. Inside this surprisingly large studio there are separate spaces where one can relax with company, or focus alone and complete any outstanding tasks. It makes for a brilliant retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Come take a look around!
Prior to building their studio, the owners of this property valued spending time in their garden. With its majestic trees, flowering garden beds and sprawling lawn, it felt like a natural sanctuary in the middle of the suburbs.
When the opportunity to work remotely became available to them, it seemed only logical to pair their work life with their favourite outdoor setting.
Following lengthy discussions with their architects and exploring the possibilities for the studio, it was decided that the building would be a multifunctional space that would cater for a number of different uses.
In addition to being a home office, there would be a lounge, bathroom and a timber deck that would link the studio naturally to the garden.
A garden studio makes a great option for those in desperate need of space but can't afford or undertake a major alteration to the main home.
Garden studios are also a smart choice for owners of homes that have heritage significance since it reduces the complications for a time-consuming and costly planning process.
The finished studio allows the owners to remove themselves from their busy city lives and enjoy the beauty of their garden from a whole new perspective. Those drab concrete blocks we saw before have been covered in wood, permitting the structure to sit comfortably at the end of the garden.
We can already tell that the owners had relaxation on the mind when designing this studio. From a quick coffee in the morning to social gatherings involving the whole family, this timber terrace is waiting to be used at any time.
The sounds and smells of the garden can always enter thanks to bi-folding doors, which slide all the way across. Inside, white walls and a continued use of timer further enhance the sense of space and freshness established on the deck.
Now, this is the type of setting we can imagine ourselves spending considerable time! There's a warm and cosy feel to the room thanks to the homely furniture, which reminds us our own lounge. A fireplace, which is installed alongside shelves inside the partisan wall, further fuels this sense of cosiness.
The architect’s spatial arrangement is facilitated by dividing the central living space with a partisan. Beyond this lounge one will find a separate working space where the owners retreat to when there is work to be focused upon.
If you enjoyed this home improvement project, we're sure you'll also like the: Forgotten 160 m² attic gets second life.