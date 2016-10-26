The ultimate British garden addition

If you have an abundance of free space in your garden and find yourself wishing for something different, then perhaps it's time to consider building your very own garden studio. Now, we know this may sound a little ambitious or costly but bare with us, perhaps we can convince you otherwise!

The garden studio featured in this Ideabook was designed with both leisure and work in mind. Inside this surprisingly large studio there are separate spaces where one can relax with company, or focus alone and complete any outstanding tasks. It makes for a brilliant retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Come take a look around!