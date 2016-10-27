This Family Home Doubles in Size!

Today we'll be revealing how a family home in London has been transformed into a breathtaking residence following a major home renovation by Arc 3 Architects.
After months of planning and a long construction stage, the original home has expanded both upwards and outwards, with the reconfigured building increasing its number of bedrooms from three to six, and drastically enlarging its social zones.
Besides the fact that this family home has more than doubled in size, what we found fascinating about the project was the respectful design approach by the architects, who clearly had a great appreciation for the original home.
So, without any further introduction necessary, let's find out how this British home was doubled in size!
With its quaint architecture and well-maintained garden, this charming house was a much loved part of the neighbourhood.
Despite still looking good for its age, there were certain design limitations that made this home rather difficult to live in. After living in the house in its original shape for a number of years, the couple knew it was time to seek out architects to give their home an overhaul.
With the sun beaming down and the flowers in full bloom, thew new look home is better than ever.
There's a spatial efficiency and aesthetic finesse that we adore about the new look home. We can see that there was a conscious decision by the architects to retain the existing shape and architecture, using the pitched roofs and symmetrical windows of the old as inspiration, but with fresh details and modern finishes.
The most obvious change was the construction of a second storey above the former car garage. In a positive move that will benefit the household, the couple have sacrificed space for their cars for new living spaces.
To ensure a bright and airy setting within, timber and brick has been replaced with grand windows, while raised garden beds are positioned below.
Here is the rear façade and garden captured just before the renovation work had begun.
There were no complains with the garden itself, however, the owners felt there was a large separation between the interiors and the outdoors.
A crucial detail outlined in the design brief was for a rear extension and paved area to be constructed. The aim was that these new features would help correct the separation between the home and garden.
Much like the changes seen at the front of the property, the new building volume merges flawlessly into the existing home. Excluding the cosmetic improvements to the façade, the main building has received a rearrangement with the addition of new windows and roof tiles. In a controversial move, we notice the brick chimneys have been removed completely, allowing the curved shape of the roof to become the new focus.
A rear extension, complete with glass roof and full-height glass doors, acts as the perfect link between the indoors and garden setting. Wrapped in glass, the low-lying extension acts as a natural linking point from the main building and the garden beyond.
To the credit of Arc 3 Architects, the renovation has added three bedrooms, modern living spaces and an improved connectivity to the garden, all the while maintain the historical appeal of the property.
