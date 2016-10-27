This Family Home Doubles in Size!

Today we'll be revealing how a family home in London has been transformed into a breathtaking residence following a major home renovation by Arc 3 Architects.

After months of planning and a long construction stage, the original home has expanded both upwards and outwards, with the reconfigured building increasing its number of bedrooms from three to six, and drastically enlarging its social zones.

Besides the fact that this family home has more than doubled in size, what we found fascinating about the project was the respectful design approach by the architects, who clearly had a great appreciation for the original home.

So, without any further introduction necessary, let's find out how this British home was doubled in size!