7 Pocket-Friendly House Extension Ideas for You to Get Inspired

If, for whatever reason, you find yourself needing more room in your home but you don't have the budget (nor inclination) to build a whopping great extension on the back, fear not. We have some great suggestions for you and the best news is that none of these will need a specialist building team and most can be done in short space of time.
If you need more light in your living room, more space in your kitchen or even less people in the house full stop, read on and prepare to plan a new home improvement project!
Glass walls will draw light into your home and make it feel bigger as a whole. Plus, it's an extra room! Don't be afraid that the costs will be prohibitive as you can get small, ready to erect versions for a great price these days.
A timber-framed spare room out in your garden will be a valuable resource if you have people coming to stay. If you're not keen on your guests, pop them out there. Otherwise, the kids will love an outdoor sleepover!
The perfect way to take advantage of the height in your home, a mezzanine floor can be put to great use as anything. We think they really suit offices as you can keep an eye on everything whilst being productive.
When you want to spend a little but get a lot, concrete is a value material that has the added benefit of longevity.
An extension of the kitchen or any room that it stems from, a patio like this becomes a focal point and favoured gathering spot, leaving your house a little clearer.
A happy blend of both a conservatory and a granny annex, freestanding garden rooms are great for people that love to entertain whatever the weather.
What an amazing dining room this would make!
Sometimes it's simply a case of needing less stuff in your home, isn't it?
If everywhere feels a little cramped and uncomfortable, that's when you need to take on a decluttering project and nothing helps quite like an exterior storage shed.
Just hide it away for the ultimate in stealthy tidying techniques!
Perfect as a kids-only zone, summerhouses offer you peace of mind that they're safe while they play, whilst also keeping the house free of loud kids and messy toys!
Admit it, it's sounding pretty tempting, doesn't it?
