Fixing the family mealtime problem in your small home

Don’t have a big home, yet you relish the chance of tightening those family bonds? We understand the importance of family quality time (yes, we are so much more than home furnishing, pretty cushions and matching paint colours here on homify), which is why we’ve gathered some expert tips for when it comes to mealtime.

Instead of letting each family member wander off in his/her own direction, or dishing out TV trays, let’s see how you can make that tight space work for you instead. With the right furniture and accessories, even the tiniest corner can become a modest little dining spot where the household (even if it’s just the two of you) can group together and share in the day’s stories while sharing a delicious meal.

Let’s see what our options are…