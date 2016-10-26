23 tricks to make your home the cleanest it's ever been

Cleaning the home is a necessary evil but there are a host of fantastic tips that will not only make it easier, but also far more satisfying!
If you're lucky enough to have a cleaner that helps takes care of things for you, you may already know some of these tips. However, if you're in the majority that has to do the scrubbing yourself, read on and find out how you can freshen your bathroom and zing up your kitchen in seconds!
Keep it in the cupboard, ready to go!
Leave for as long as you can!
Use liquid dispensers instead!
For some extra tips and tricks to keep your home sparkling, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Dirty Little Secrets Of People Who Always Have Clean Homes.