23 tricks to make your home the cleanest it's ever been

A Haus, 춘건축 춘건축 Modern bathroom
Cleaning the home is a necessary evil but there are a host of fantastic tips that will not only make it easier, but also far more satisfying! 

If you're lucky enough to have a cleaner that helps takes care of things for you, you may already know some of these tips. However, if you're in the majority that has to do the scrubbing yourself, read on and find out how you can freshen your bathroom and zing up your kitchen in seconds!

1. Mix 4 tbsp of baking soda with warm water for an easy cleaning solution you can use anywhere

CASA IVANNA, OBRA BLANCA OBRA BLANCA Modern kitchen
Keep it in the cupboard, ready to go!

2. Sprinkle baking soda in smelly shoes

Contemporary Classical Villa in Kemer Golf & Country, Orkun Indere Interiors Orkun Indere Interiors Modern dressing room
3. Use toothpaste to remove marker pen stains from wood

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
4. Freshen your rubbish disposal by putting lemon slices down it

Kitchen Extension – Teddington, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern kitchen
5. Use lint rollers on toys inbetween washes

homify Eclectic style nursery/kids room
6. Remove crayon marks with water and baking soda on a soft sponge

Modern flat – Loft Extension and Renovation, Fulham, SW6, TOTUS TOTUS Modern living room
7. Always have bathroom tidies for small items, like toothbrushes

A Haus, 춘건축 춘건축 Modern bathroom
8. Sprinkle pet beds with baking soda, then vacuum up half an hour later

Sophie Allport Highland Stag Collection Sophie Allport KitchenAccessories & textiles Cotton Grey pet,pets,bed,animal,dog,dogs,kitchen,accessory,dog bed
9. If you spot a slow drain, pour half a cup of baking soda, then half cup of vinegar down it and cover with damp cloth

Loft and Extension, Hammersmith, London, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern bathroom
Leave for as long as you can!

10. Scoop up pet hair with either a lint roller or rubber gloves

증산리 2가구 주택 H-2, 피앤이(P&E)건축사사무소 피앤이(P&E)건축사사무소 Modern living room
11. Wash hard towels in the hottest water possible and add 1 cup of ammonia but no other detergents or softeners

Guest Bathroom - Belsize Park Roselind Wilson Design Modern bathroom dream bathroom,industrial-look bathroom,natural stone,vintage brass taps,vintage brass taps
12. Remove chopping board stains and smells with a fresh lemon half rubbed over it

Kitchen Extension – Strawberry Hill, Twickenham, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern kitchen
13. Polish up your fancy silverware with a little toothpaste

Adding those finishing touches to your home..., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd Graeme Fuller Design Ltd Modern dining room
14. Slimy garden furniture can simply be scrubbed with dish soap and water before being hosed off and left to dry

富士山テラス, 松岡淳建築設計事務所 松岡淳建築設計事務所 Modern garden Wood Wood effect
15. For a streak-free window finish, dilute vinegar in water to clean them

homify Modern living room
16. Make a homemade vinegar cleaner infused with herbs for a fresh and unique smell

Loft and Extension, Hammersmith, London, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern kitchen
17. Citrus versions of the cleaner work well for bathrooms!

Guest Bathroom - Belsize Park Roselind Wilson Design Modern bathroom dream bathroom,industrial-look bathroom,natural stone,natural stone
18. Shine copper kitchen items with ketchup

Kitchen Extension, Hinchley Wood, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern kitchen
19. Rub walnut halves on wood scratches to make them disappear before your eyes

homify Modern living room
20. Polish porcelain with vodka (if you can bear to waste it!)

Kitchen Extension, East Molesey, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern kitchen
21. Have your duvets and pillows washed 2-3 times a year to prevent dead skin cell build up

Adding those finishing touches to your home..., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd Graeme Fuller Design Ltd Modern style bedroom
22. Don't have bar soap anywhere as they get so messy

Bathroom - Detail Absolute Project Management Classic style bathroom
Use liquid dispensers instead!

23. Use toothpaste on chrome taps to get them gleaming in no time!

Designer Bathroom, nassboards nassboards Modern bathroom Tiles Beige
For some extra tips and tricks to keep your home sparkling, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Dirty Little Secrets Of People Who Always Have Clean Homes.

Which of these ideas will you try at home?

