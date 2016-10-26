Your browser is out-of-date.

This Crappy Old Bathroom Gets a Sparkling Makeover

Badsanierung
Loading admin actions …

Well, it's that time again. Bathroom horror story time that is, and today we have a real showstopper for you! 

An utter masterclass in how not to decorate your bathroom, the before pictures are going to confuse and horrify you in equal measure, before the transformation will make you start daydreaming about upgrading your own bathroom design.

It's fair to say this spot couldn't have gotten much worse, but who knew it could be so much better?

Let's take a look at what was achieved!

Before: Is that a neon peach wall?

If you know where to start with this picture then please go ahead as we can't pinpoint one thing to tackle first.

That wall colour is a colossal error, the tiles look awful, all that clutter is making us feel claustrophobic and would you just look at that hideous sink? 

Good grief, is there anything nice in here?

Before: It gets worse!

You might have thought things couldn't get any worse in this room but you'd have been wrong.

Here comes the weird dual height shower and bath!  And don't you think the beige suite items really help with the overall grotty vibe?

During: A new idea

Let's be honest, you could do basically anything to this awful bathroom and it would be an improvement.

Fortunately, the bathroom designers in charge took their time coming up with something that would make the most of the awkward shapes. 

During: A picture perfect space

This rendering gives you a good idea of just how much more usable and beautiful the room will become. 

We love the separate bath and shower, as well as the blocked off toilet and bidet for privacy. What was an open and cluttered room now looks so much more elegant.

After: The magic reveal

Höltkemeier InnenArchitektur

Höltkemeier InnenArchitektur
Höltkemeier InnenArchitektur
Höltkemeier InnenArchitektur

You'd never have been able to guess that a room so cramped, cluttered and downright awful could look this good, would you? 

The dark colour scheme banishes that awful peach with ease and all the clever lighting and recessed shelving makes it so easy to feel at home and comfortable in here.

After: Sparkling solutions

Höltkemeier InnenArchitektur

What a difference a glass shower screen makes, as opposed to a tatty old curtain. However,  we're mostly focusing on that heated towel rail, which is a totem of how much this room has been modernised. 

The space is now longer a cluttered mess, but a lovely, well thought out and inviting room, which really is magic!

For more stunning bathroom overhauls, take a look at this Ideabook: Before and After: 4 Bewitching Bathroom Upgrades.

Are you still rubbing your eyes in disbelief? 

No, Thanks