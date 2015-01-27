Before & after: Transformation of a 37 m² loft

The sofa can also become a double bed, allowing guests to stay, even in a home this small. If you look closely, you can see the hatch in the wall behind the bed, where the second half of the bed will dissapear into when pushed back to become the sofa once more. With simple yet carefully planned elements such as this, Atelier RNB have proved that any sized space can be a functional home, not missing out on luxuries offered by larger homes, such as ample storage, space for guests, and not feeling like you are living in a shoebox.

Want to see more projects that have made the best use of the limited space provided? Then take a look at these articles below:

- Before & after: Renovation of small apartment in Milan, Italy

- Before & after: An incredible attic transformation