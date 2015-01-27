Before & after: Transformation of a 37 m² loft

Continuing our series' of before and after projects, in our quest to uncover the most inspiring renovations, we find homes that have undergone almost unbelievable transformations. This apartment on the Mediterranean island of Corsica is no exception, and has been remodelled to best make use of the limited available space. With before and after images side by side, is it easy to see how architects Atelier RNB have turned the dreary and lifeless flat into a colourful and inviting space perfect fir the young homeowners.
A big element of this project was to best utilise the 37m², with the renovation aiming for a more optimal distribution of space for each room. Before the renovations begun, the kitchen and bathroom combined occupied almost half of the floor space. Now, a wall has been removed to create one large space, consisting of the kitchen, dining room and living room. The old kitchen was completely removed, and has been replaced with bright and modern fittings, adhering to the requests of the owners for an open-plan, eye popping home.
As with any small apartment design, storage is of ample importance. This renovation is no exception, and careful consideration was given to the issue of storage in an apartment of only 37 m². Beside the kitchen sits this storage partition, which houses whitegoods such as the washer, fridge and microwave.
The bathroom has also undergone a complete overhaul, with the new bathroom layout completely remodelled. The toilet is now separate to the rest of the bathroom, and the bathroom itself has shrunk to a more proportionate size. A modern rainforest shower now features amongst the grey and eye-catching red, and a new, much larger window has also been fitted to allow more natural light to enter.
From the living room, a new raised level of 80cms has been constructed, allowing for the space under the bedroom, which lies behind the wall in this image, to be used to store everything needed for the owners of the apartment. The steps up from the lounge room are actually pull away boxes, and can also be used for seating, a coffee table, all the while being used as storage. When size is an issue in a living space, multi-functionality and adaptability are key design elements. They ensure that no matter how small a home may be, it can be adaptable, and still function the same as any home.
The absolutely hideous colour of the existing bedroom makes us wonder how exactly did anybody sleep in here? The accent of red features again, with the addition of windows allowing more light into the space. The wall that now divides the new bedroom with the living area below has been built from Smartply, a highly sustainable and cost effective material constructed from strands of timber compressed with resin.
The sofa can also become a double bed, allowing guests to stay, even in a home this small. If you look closely, you can see the hatch in the wall behind the bed, where the second half of the bed will dissapear into when pushed back to become the sofa once more. With simple yet carefully planned elements such as this, Atelier RNB have proved that any sized space can be a functional home, not missing out on luxuries offered by larger homes, such as ample storage, space for guests, and not feeling like you are living in a shoebox.
