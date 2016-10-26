Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 pro secrets that'll easily improve your garden

press profile homify press profile homify
A Peaceful Zen-Style Garden, Lush Garden Design Lush Garden Design Asian style garden
Loading admin actions …

If you'd love to know all the secrets that landscapers have locked away in their heads, prepare for information overload. We've found out their top 10 tips for creating a really stunning garden and we're going to share each and every last one with you today. 

We know you're going to be inspired to overhaul your outdoor space after this, so get your gardening gloves at the ready! 

1. Create mystery with curves

A curved deck links the seating area to the house Lush Garden Design Asian style garden
Lush Garden Design

A curved deck links the seating area to the house

Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

Anyone can have a straight-edged lawn, but for real oomph you need to embrace some curves. We think this curved decking really steals the show, giving off such a designer vibe.

2. Warm up your green thumb before you start

Lime render finish provides a soft natural tone to this new country house set on top of a drumlin, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style garden
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Lime render finish provides a soft natural tone to this new country house set on top of a drumlin

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Before you even plant a shrub, make sure you have a real plan in place and we do mean this literally. Sketch out what you want to achieve as this will help you visualise and tweak your design before you get started.

3. Add colour where you wander the most

RHS Flower Show Tatton Park 2015 - Reflecting Photonics homify Modern garden
homify

RHS Flower Show Tatton Park 2015—Reflecting Photonics

homify
homify
homify

Identify where you meander regularly in your garden and from there look to add vibrant colour and fun. Not only will this improve your mood, it will also contribute to a more stylish look and feel.

4. Put a bench under a tree

homify Country style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

It might sound simple but the act of sitting under a tree makes your garden feel so much more put together and natural. It also instills a genuine enjoyment, which makes you more likely to stay on top of the maintenance.

5. Keep a little section wild

Josselyn's Aralia Classic style garden Wood Red
Aralia

Josselyn's

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

A garden that looks 'too perfect' will never seem quite right, so leave a section of your outdoor space a little more natural to help create a cohesive and enjoyable space. 

After all, nobody wants to spend time in a garden that looks too neat!

6. Play with scent as well as colour

Josselyn's Aralia Classic style garden Wood Green
Aralia

Josselyn's

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Gardens should be a multi-sensory experience so don't simply focus on the visuals you're creating.

Also consider the scents that are wafting around, such as fresh herbs, heavily aromatic blooms and freshly cut grass, which are some of the most wonderful smells there are. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Have a water feature

homify Country style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Calming, Zen and stunning, a water feature will not only finish your garden off to perfection, it will also add balance. 

Embracing the elements in this way leads to such a wonderfully put together space that nobody will believe a professional didn't design it. 

8. Make things feel circular

Modern Garden with a rustic twist Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden sleepers
Yorkshire Gardens

Modern Garden with a rustic twist

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

If you can, try to make your garden feel circular in some way. The human mind is a complex thing but we're naturally drawn to and comfortable in circular locations.

So, for a garden that feels just right, focusing on round design features is important.

9. Have a focal point

The Baltimore Summerhouse homify Classic style garden Wood Green summerhouse,british,revolving,beautiful,quality,garden,light green,luxury,entertain,relax
homify

The Baltimore Summerhouse

homify
homify
homify

Your focal point can be anything from a perfectly maintained bed, a pergola or even a little garden room.

Whatever it is, make sure it's perfect! Maintain any wood and keep things just so. From there, the rest of your garden can develop and complement it. 

10. Welcome wildlife in

Eco Bird Cake Kit ashortwalk GardenAccessories & decoration
ashortwalk

Eco Bird Cake Kit

ashortwalk
ashortwalk
ashortwalk

A garden without wildlife is a sad scene indeed so don't forget to add some bird-feeders, nut boxes for squirrels and even some hibernation boxes for our little spiky friends.

Your wild section will naturally encourage bees and butterflies too!

For a little more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Little Mistakes That Make Your Garden Disappointing.

This Crappy Old Bathroom Gets a Sparkling Makeover
Which of these tips will you put into practice?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks