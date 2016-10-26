10 pro secrets that'll easily improve your garden

If you'd love to know all the secrets that landscapers have locked away in their heads, prepare for information overload. We've found out their top 10 tips for creating a really stunning garden and we're going to share each and every last one with you today.
We know you're going to be inspired to overhaul your outdoor space after this, so get your gardening gloves at the ready!
Anyone can have a straight-edged lawn, but for real oomph you need to embrace some curves. We think this curved decking really steals the show, giving off such a designer vibe.
Before you even plant a shrub, make sure you have a real plan in place and we do mean this literally. Sketch out what you want to achieve as this will help you visualise and tweak your design before you get started.
Identify where you meander regularly in your garden and from there look to add vibrant colour and fun. Not only will this improve your mood, it will also contribute to a more stylish look and feel.
It might sound simple but the act of sitting under a tree makes your garden feel so much more put together and natural. It also instills a genuine enjoyment, which makes you more likely to stay on top of the maintenance.
A garden that looks 'too perfect' will never seem quite right, so leave a section of your outdoor space a little more natural to help create a cohesive and enjoyable space.
After all, nobody wants to spend time in a garden that looks too neat!
Gardens should be a multi-sensory experience so don't simply focus on the visuals you're creating.
Also consider the scents that are wafting around, such as fresh herbs, heavily aromatic blooms and freshly cut grass, which are some of the most wonderful smells there are.
Calming, Zen and stunning, a water feature will not only finish your garden off to perfection, it will also add balance.
Embracing the elements in this way leads to such a wonderfully put together space that nobody will believe a professional didn't design it.
If you can, try to make your garden feel circular in some way. The human mind is a complex thing but we're naturally drawn to and comfortable in circular locations.
So, for a garden that feels just right, focusing on round design features is important.
Your focal point can be anything from a perfectly maintained bed, a pergola or even a little garden room.
Whatever it is, make sure it's perfect! Maintain any wood and keep things just so. From there, the rest of your garden can develop and complement it.
A garden without wildlife is a sad scene indeed so don't forget to add some bird-feeders, nut boxes for squirrels and even some hibernation boxes for our little spiky friends.
Your wild section will naturally encourage bees and butterflies too!
