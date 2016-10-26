Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

24 kitchens (you can copy) that shine like a diamond

press profile homify press profile homify
Brilliant Bethnal Green, Propia Propia Industrial style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Cabinets and worktops are all very well but, when it comes to finishing your kitchen off to perfection, any professional planner will tell you it's all about the lighting. 

You want a bright, usable space that feels fresh and clean, so skimping on the kitchen lighting simply won't do. We've found some amazing spaces that have been lit to exactly the right standards, so take look and see if any of these styles would work well in your home.

We bet at least one will really light up your imagination! 

1. A feature shade in a small kitchen looks amazing!

Kitchen DDWH Architects Modern kitchen
DDWH Architects

Kitchen

DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects

2. Low pendulums soften up an industrial space

The Workshop, Henning Stummel Architects Ltd Henning Stummel Architects Ltd Modern kitchen
Henning Stummel Architects Ltd

The Workshop

Henning Stummel Architects Ltd
Henning Stummel Architects Ltd
Henning Stummel Architects Ltd

3. Multiple contemporary lights are fabulous with rustic surroundings

Down Barton, Devon, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern kitchen
Trewin Design Architects

Down Barton, Devon

Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

4. Enormous skylights are a clever way to make the lighting more natural

Modern and Bold Kitchen Diner homify Modern kitchen Black kitchen,black,white,marble,work surfaces,modern,large
homify

Modern and Bold Kitchen Diner

homify
homify
homify

5. Bright shades make a real feature

White, black, stainless steel and a vibrant splash of yellow. homify Modern kitchen
homify

White, black, stainless steel and a vibrant splash of yellow.

homify
homify
homify

6. Clustered pendulums look incredible!

W9 | Eclectic Industrialism Davonport Industrial style kitchen Wood Grey
Davonport

W9 | Eclectic Industrialism

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Poseable task lighting is ideal for a galley kitchen

Galley kitchen homify Modern kitchen
homify

Galley kitchen

homify
homify
homify

8. Under-cabinet lights shed illumination on what you're doing

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

9. Who said you can't have a crystal chandelier in the kitchen?

Project 820, Artichoke Artichoke Modern kitchen
Artichoke

Project 820

Artichoke
Artichoke
Artichoke

10. Cabinet spotlights work well with a reflective worktop

New Crane Wharf TLA Studio Modern kitchen
TLA Studio

New Crane Wharf

TLA Studio
TLA Studio
TLA Studio

11. A mix of spotlights and pendulums help with targeted lighting

Kitchen & Dining, Gracious Luxury Interiors Gracious Luxury Interiors Country style kitchen Pink Modern,Traditional,Country,Kitchen,Pink,White,white painted wood,wood flooring
Gracious Luxury Interiors

Kitchen & Dining

Gracious Luxury Interiors
Gracious Luxury Interiors
Gracious Luxury Interiors

12. Don't forget your shelves! These ones look fantastic

Old-Meets-New Krantz Designs Modern kitchen
Krantz Designs

Old-Meets-New

Krantz Designs
Krantz Designs
Krantz Designs

13. Cooker-specific lighting offer a nice ambiance

Brilliant Bethnal Green, Propia Propia Industrial style kitchen
Propia

Brilliant Bethnal Green

Propia
Propia
Propia

14. Classic kitchens can easily embrace modern lighting

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Classic style kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

15. A little upcycled industrial lighting looks amazing and really lights the room well

Timeless Greys Rencraft Classic style kitchen Wood Grey
Rencraft

Timeless Greys

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

16. If you have a kitchen extension planned, try a full glass wall for an exclusive lighting solution

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern kitchen
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

17. Camouflaged lighting is wonderful for kitchens with feature ceilings. Strip lights against beams are harder to spot

A cottage of two halves, Forest Eyes Photography Forest Eyes Photography Country style kitchen
Forest Eyes Photography

A cottage of two halves

Forest Eyes Photography
Forest Eyes Photography
Forest Eyes Photography

18. In a rustic kitchen, warm lighting can be the key to picking out all those incredible tones

Les Prevosts Farm, CCD Architects CCD Architects Rustic style kitchen
CCD Architects

Les Prevosts Farm

CCD Architects
CCD Architects
CCD Architects

19. Why choose one lighting option when you can have skylights, spotlights and pendulums?

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

20. Floor lighting adds extra sparkle to a kitchen, especially small ones!

Northumberland Avenue Haus12 Interiors Modern kitchen
Haus12 Interiors

Northumberland Avenue

Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

21. Traditional lampshades make super fun and eclectic pendulum covers

Original kitchen by Harvey jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Classic style kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Original kitchen by Harvey jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

22. When only a luxe candelabra will do, your kitchen must have one!

Kitchen design , holly keeling interiors and styling holly keeling interiors and styling Country style kitchen
holly keeling interiors and styling

Kitchen design

holly keeling interiors and styling
holly keeling interiors and styling
holly keeling interiors and styling

23. Polished metal shades brighten up a room and resonate the light everywhere

Kitchen and Lighting homify Modern kitchen
homify

Kitchen and Lighting

homify
homify
homify

24. Barely-there lighting is amazing in a kitchen, making sure the bulbs' hard work isn't wasted

Traditional kitchen, Manor Farm, Oxfordshire Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd Country style kitchen
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd

Traditional kitchen, Manor Farm, Oxfordshire

Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd

If you're on the lookout for plenty of kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 22 Kitchen Tricks That Really Save You Time (And Patience).

The ultimate British garden addition
Which of these styles flicked your inspiration switch?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks