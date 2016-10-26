5 small but fabulous bathrooms!

Small can be mighty, as these truly spectacular tiny bathrooms are about to demonstrate. If you thought your only option with a small bathroom was to keep it all white and hope nobody clutters it up, think again.
The bathroom designers who came up with these spaces really went to town with colour, style and outrageously imaginative schemes.
So, if you have a small bathroom, get ready to insist on a total revamp!
It might be small, but this bathroom has bags of character and colourful style. We love the extra fun touches of the green bath mats that look like artificial grass!
With no room for extraneous items, this perfunctory bathroom has cornered the market in high-end styling within a small space.
The contrast of the dark and light sections is perfection.
Some people might be wary about adding so much pattern to a small space but now you see it, you can't deny that it works, can you?
By keeping everything else super plain, this feature wall is just the right amount of in-your-face gorgeousness!
Possibly the single most perfect transformation of a small loft space we've ever seen, this calm spa-like bathroom reeks of class and sophistication.
The neutral tones are utterly beautiful.
This bathroom has it all, from patterned porcelain to a bright wall colour and even polka dots. With super bright lighting in place, none of these choices shrink the room too much and the overall result is really fun!
