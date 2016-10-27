Your browser is out-of-date.

Let's protect your lovely garden from nasty weather

press profile homify
Modern Family garden in North London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Now that the warm weather looks to be firmly behind us, it's time to start thinking about how we can prep and care for our gardens, staying on top of all that hard work we put in during the summer.

You don't have to be a professional gardener, or even a gardening enthusiast, to know that extreme weather conditions can have a seriously detrimental effect on our outdoor spaces. 

But, luckily for you, we have some handy go-to tips right here, which should see your garden protected throughout winter and ready to bloom again in spring.

1. Cover your beds with mulch for frost protection

Hardwood planters and decking Lush Garden Design Modern garden
Lush Garden Design

Hardwood planters and decking

Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

2. Repurpose plastic carrier bags as frost covers

Modern Family garden in North London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Modern Family garden in North London

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

3. Drape a blanket over your beds before evening falls to keep frost at bay

House Smit, Bloemfontein, Free State Smit Architects Modern garden
Smit Architects

House Smit, Bloemfontein, Free State

Smit Architects
Smit Architects
Smit Architects

4. Use your sprinklers to protect against frost. Believe it or not, when the water turns to ice it will actually release heat!

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Prepare for frost season by watering and weeding your beds thoroughly

A shady border homify Rustic style garden
homify

A shady border

homify
homify
homify

6. Cover paving slabs to prevent them becoming too icy to use. Carpet tiles are a great idea!

Shady family garden, Louise Yates Garden Design Louise Yates Garden Design Modern garden
Louise Yates Garden Design

Shady family garden

Louise Yates Garden Design
Louise Yates Garden Design
Louise Yates Garden Design

7. Wrap delicate plants in burlap as it's breathable and will keep the cold out

Gazebo with intergrated garden store Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden Wood Wood effect gazebo,garden store,veranda,outdoor seating,shelter,woodstore,practical,store,quality,flat roof,bike store
Garden Affairs Ltd

Gazebo with intergrated garden store

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

8. Build root mounds around certain plants, such as roses, to keep the roots warm in the frost

Terrace house city garden homify Classic style garden
homify

Terrace house city garden

homify
homify
homify

9. Use stakes against high winds to keep tall plants upright

RHS Chelsea 2015 - Breakthrough Breast Cancer garden Ruth Willmott Classic style garden
Ruth Willmott

RHS Chelsea 2015—Breakthrough Breast Cancer garden

Ruth Willmott
Ruth Willmott
Ruth Willmott

10. Make temporary wind breaks to shelter the garden against storms

Sheltered seating Roger Webster Garden Design Modern garden
Roger Webster Garden Design

Sheltered seating

Roger Webster Garden Design
Roger Webster Garden Design
Roger Webster Garden Design

11. Plant trees as permanent, future windbreaks

Roof terrace bespoke planters MyLandscapes Garden Design Modern garden rooftop,terrace,modern,planters
MyLandscapes Garden Design

Roof terrace bespoke planters

MyLandscapes Garden Design
MyLandscapes Garden Design
MyLandscapes Garden Design

12. Bundle up baby tree trunks to protect them from wind and frost

Small town garden homify Modern garden
homify

Small town garden

homify
homify
homify

13. Prune deciduous trees carefully to remove potential falling branches

Rural Garden , Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Rural Garden

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

14. Plant a number of evergreens that can withstand the cold conditions and offer protection to less hardy additions

IJLA - Contemporary Garden, IJLA IJLA Modern garden
IJLA

IJLA—Contemporary Garden

IJLA
IJLA
IJLA

15. Move delicate flowers and vegetable plants indoors to reduce the risk of spoilt crops and dead blooms

railway sleeper path Fenton Roberts Garden Design Rustic style garden
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

railway sleeper path

Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

16. Put cold-hating plants near a fire pit so they get regular bursts of warmth

The Till Lithic Fire Rustic style garden
Lithic Fire

The Till

Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire

17. Keep potentially delicate plants in pots so they can be moved easily

Cottage Garden Transformation, Elephant Interior Exterior Design Elephant Interior Exterior Design Mediterranean style garden
Elephant Interior Exterior Design

Cottage Garden Transformation

Elephant Interior Exterior Design
Elephant Interior Exterior Design
Elephant Interior Exterior Design

18. When heavy rain is predicted, add salt around your beds to prevent snugs and snails making a meal of them after the storm

Courtyard Garden, Dawn Isaac Garden Design Dawn Isaac Garden Design Country style garden
Dawn Isaac Garden Design

Courtyard Garden

Dawn Isaac Garden Design
Dawn Isaac Garden Design
Dawn Isaac Garden Design

19. Move water sensitive plants to higher ground so they drain properly and don't get saturated

Mote Avenue, Maidstone Cowen Garden Design Country style garden
Cowen Garden Design

Mote Avenue, Maidstone

Cowen Garden Design
Cowen Garden Design
Cowen Garden Design

For more gardening tips and tricks, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 Things A Gardener Won't Tell You For Free (But We Will).

Are you going to put these tips to good use this winter?

