Let's protect your lovely garden from nasty weather

Now that the warm weather looks to be firmly behind us, it's time to start thinking about how we can prep and care for our gardens, staying on top of all that hard work we put in during the summer.

You don't have to be a professional gardener, or even a gardening enthusiast, to know that extreme weather conditions can have a seriously detrimental effect on our outdoor spaces.

But, luckily for you, we have some handy go-to tips right here, which should see your garden protected throughout winter and ready to bloom again in spring.