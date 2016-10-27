Your browser is out-of-date.

Attic conversions to give you lofty ideas

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
If you've been considering a loft conversion for your home but you can't quite decide what style to go for, or if you're willing to change the exterior of your home significantly, then this is the Ideabook for you! 

We've found 5 great projects that not only added a wealth of extra bedroom space to the properties they were completed in, but also bags of style. 

The architects in charge of these home improvement projects have certainly convinced us they're an asset but the question is, will they convince you to go ahead with one?

1. You can't say that this addition is in anyway ugly, can you?

Loft Conversion - As Built
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors

Loft Conversion—As Built

Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors

If anything, it adds something to the rear façade!

Loft Interior - As Built
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors

Loft Interior—As Built

Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors

Full of light and incredibly spacious, this extra bedroom will certainly come in handy in this busy family home.

Loft En-suite - As Built
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors

Loft En-suite—As Built

Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors

With even enough room for an en suite, this modest yet invaluable loft conversion has really opened up the rest of the house!

2. Finished in grey and with a Juliet balcony

l-shaped loft conversion wimbledon
homify

l-shaped loft conversion wimbledon

homify
homify
homify

You can tell from here that this loft conversion is going to be fabulous inside!

l-shaped loft conversion wimbledon
homify

l-shaped loft conversion wimbledon

homify
homify
homify

It looks as though you can't have too much of a good thing when that thing is skylights and natural light. What a gorgeous spot!

l-shaped loft conversion wimbledon
homify

l-shaped loft conversion wimbledon

homify
homify
homify

Super modern and luxurious, this en suite is really making a loft conversion appealing.

3. Isn't this the ultimate in stealthy loft conversions?

Subtle hint of what is below...
homify

Subtle hint of what is below…

homify
homify
homify

If you worry about the visual impact of them, this should put those fears to bed!

A hidden bedroom, perfect for your teen!
homify

A hidden bedroom, perfect for your teen!

homify
homify
homify

Small and functional, this extra bedroom has everything you'd need for a great night's sleep, including gorgeous integral Velux blinds.

All you need in your own haven space!
homify

All you need in your own haven space!

homify
homify
homify

Talk about the perfect minimalist bathroom. The monochrome design really amplifies the space!

4. With a stunning balcony in place, this conversion has taken things up a notch!

​mansard loft conversion fulham
homify

​mansard loft conversion fulham

homify
homify
homify

How many people get a roof terrace as part of their bedroom?

​mansard loft conversion fulham
homify

​mansard loft conversion fulham

homify
homify
homify

As if a balcony wasn't enough luxury, would you look at this loft bedroom? Huge, bright and beautiful… it's amazing!

​mansard loft conversion fulham
homify

​mansard loft conversion fulham

homify
homify
homify

A conversion of this standard was always going to have a brilliant bathroom and we're not disappointed.

5. When you need extra space and lots of it, you might need to go a little daring with your design

Loft Conversion, Sheen SW14
TOTUS

Loft Conversion, Sheen SW14

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

This one is something else but it really works!

Loft Conversion, Sheen SW14
TOTUS

Loft Conversion, Sheen SW14

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

So much more than just an extra bedroom, this loft conversion has produced a luxury master suite. Perfect for parents that need a little peace!

Loft Conversion, Sheen SW14
TOTUS

Loft Conversion, Sheen SW14

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

This could be a standard family bathroom it's so spacious!

Did any of these loft conversions seal the deal and make you want one? Take a moment to enjoy a little extra inspiration by reading this Ideabook: Outstanding Loft Conversions.

Are you considering your own loft conversion?

