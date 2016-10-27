Attic conversions to give you lofty ideas

If you've been considering a loft conversion for your home but you can't quite decide what style to go for, or if you're willing to change the exterior of your home significantly, then this is the Ideabook for you!
We've found 5 great projects that not only added a wealth of extra bedroom space to the properties they were completed in, but also bags of style.
The architects in charge of these home improvement projects have certainly convinced us they're an asset but the question is, will they convince you to go ahead with one?
If anything, it adds something to the rear façade!
Full of light and incredibly spacious, this extra bedroom will certainly come in handy in this busy family home.
With even enough room for an en suite, this modest yet invaluable loft conversion has really opened up the rest of the house!
You can tell from here that this loft conversion is going to be fabulous inside!
It looks as though you can't have too much of a good thing when that thing is skylights and natural light. What a gorgeous spot!
Super modern and luxurious, this en suite is really making a loft conversion appealing.
If you worry about the visual impact of them, this should put those fears to bed!
Small and functional, this extra bedroom has everything you'd need for a great night's sleep, including gorgeous integral Velux blinds.
Talk about the perfect minimalist bathroom. The monochrome design really amplifies the space!
How many people get a roof terrace as part of their bedroom?
As if a balcony wasn't enough luxury, would you look at this loft bedroom? Huge, bright and beautiful… it's amazing!
A conversion of this standard was always going to have a brilliant bathroom and we're not disappointed.
This one is something else but it really works!
So much more than just an extra bedroom, this loft conversion has produced a luxury master suite. Perfect for parents that need a little peace!
This could be a standard family bathroom it's so spacious!
Did any of these loft conversions seal the deal and make you want one? Take a moment to enjoy a little extra inspiration by reading this Ideabook: Outstanding Loft Conversions.