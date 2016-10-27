Attic conversions to give you lofty ideas

If you've been considering a loft conversion for your home but you can't quite decide what style to go for, or if you're willing to change the exterior of your home significantly, then this is the Ideabook for you!

We've found 5 great projects that not only added a wealth of extra bedroom space to the properties they were completed in, but also bags of style.

The architects in charge of these home improvement projects have certainly convinced us they're an asset but the question is, will they convince you to go ahead with one?